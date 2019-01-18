Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Netflix joins MPAA lobbying group, its 1st streaming member

NEW YORK (AP) — On the same day Netflix scored its first best picture nomination from the Oscars, the streaming company is also joining the lobbying group the Motion Picture Association of America.

The MPAA announced Tuesday that Netflix will join its ranks, becoming the first streaming service to do so. The only other members of the MPAA are the six major studios.

One of the MPAA's chief goals is to combat piracy, which is a concern for Netflix as it continues to expand its footprint overseas. Netflix, though, doesn't use the MPAA's ratings system to stamp its films PG-13 or R, for example.

The MPAA is largely uninvolved in theatrical window debates, an ongoing dispute that has put Netflix at odds with theater owners.

The trade group is set to lose one member this year when 20th Century Fox is acquired by the Walt Disney Co.

Netflix on Tuesday landed 15 Academy Awards nominations, including best picture for "Roma."

