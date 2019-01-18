Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Tennessee House adds feature to online bill tracking process

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers say the state House has added a new feature to the online bill tracking process that will add more public transparency into tracking amendments to bills.

House Speaker Glen Casada says amendments that are added in a House subcommittee will now go directly online.

He says that will allow the public to see them instead of waiting until the amendment passes a full committee.

The change will allow the public to quickly get access to amendments. That's important because amendments added in subcommittee can often rewrite a bill. Prior to the change, the only way the public would know the bill's intent would be to watch the subcommittee's proceedings in person or on video and request a copy of the amendment from the legislative sponsor.

