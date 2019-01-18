Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Ex-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he'll mull Senate options

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he'll take some time to consider his options before deciding whether to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Tennessean reports Haslam said Saturday at the inauguration of his successor, Bill Lee, that he will take several weeks to make up his mind.

Haslam is scheduled to go on vacation that will last through late February. He says his decision will come "probably sometime in March."

Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has said he is not seeking re-election in 2020.

