Lee's inauguration to move indoors

VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee is moving his inauguration to an indoor venue amid forecasts for weekend rain and thunderstorms.

The Republican's transition team says the event Saturday will take place at War Memorial Auditorium in downtown Nashville. The ceremony had been planned outdoors on the adjoining Legislative Plaza, where inaugurations have historically been held.

The 11 a.m. event Saturday is free and open. Admission will be based on the venue capacity of the auditorium.

Lee is participating in a number of events this weekend as he is sworn in to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.