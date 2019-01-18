Schiff berates Trump for disclosing warzone trip

VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says that President Donald Trump's decision to reveal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Brussels and Afghanistan is "completely and utterly irresponsible in every way."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he won't comment on whether the trip is still on. Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he was denying Pelosi an aircraft to visit troops abroad and reassure NATO allies. That move came after Pelosi suggested delaying his State of the Union address.

Schiff says Trump is acting "like he's in the fifth grade." The California Democrat said that "we're determined our oversight will continue no matter what the president's action are."

Schiff said the congressional delegations had anticipated defense and intelligence briefings in Afghanistan.