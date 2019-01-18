VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall. An opportunity to hear updates on local issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House, Glen Casada; Senate Majority Leader, Jack Johnson; Representatives, Sam Whitson and Brandon Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 20

Smashville Holiday Festival

Ascend Amphitheater outdoor ice skating rink is ending soon. Fee: $16.48 with skate rental, $13.73 for toddlers, military personnel, or if you bring skates. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

Bill Lee Inauguration Events

Oath of office ceremony convening on Legislative Plaza, 11 a.m.; Tours of the Tennessee State Capital, 1-3 p.m.; Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 1-5 p.m.

REIN Event

Cash in big with Student Housing. Hear from a single mom who has 200-plus checks per month coming in, averaging $400 each. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210 Fee: $35 Meetup members and Guests, $50 for couple. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

JAN. 19-20

28TH annual Nashville Auto Fest

Car show, swap meet and more. Fairgrounds, Nashville, 625 Smith Ave. Information

SUNDAY, JAN. 20

Tennessee Residence Open House

Hosted by Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Let Freedom Sing

The 26th annual event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the Nashville Symphony and Celebration youth Chorus perform an inspiring selection of music honoring the triumphs of civil rights movement. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. 7 p.m. Information

Lunar Eclipse Viewing

The event will feature telescopic views, hot drinks, campfires and night hikes. Free. Registration requested. 8 p.m.-midnight. Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 21

Sumner County Unity Day March

The Sumner County NAACP presents Together We Are Greater in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Gallatin City Hall, 9 a.m. March begins at Noon in the City Hall parking lot and ends at Gallatin High School. Information

JAN. 21-27

Nashville Restaurant Week

Enjoy a week of special discounts at select restaurants throughout the city. Most restaurants offer two-or three-course meals during lunch or dinner from $10-$30. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 22

REIN Event

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group, REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Information

WEDNEDAY, JAN. 23

Women in Business Luncheon

Kathleen O’Brien, president & CEO, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, will speak on Universal Laws of Leadership. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $30, Guests: $50. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

YP Connect

As the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville, YP Nashville Connect will help attendees get plugged into Nashville’s expansive young professional community. Rockettown, 601 Fourth Ave. South, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Hiring Event

Hilton is hiring for the new Hilton Garden Inn in Gallatin. American Job Center, 1585 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 8 a.m.-noon. Information

TUESDAY, JAN. 29

Inclusion & Diversity Luncheon

A workshop designed to celebrate the cultural, ethnic and sexual backgrounds, workplace qualifications and experience differences in social and political viewpoints. Learn how to create a workplace environment that places value on treating all employees as individuals, fairly and without bias. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Fee: Free. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Information