VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019
Williamson, Inc. Town Hall. An opportunity to hear updates on local issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Panel: Speaker of the House, Glen Casada; Senate Majority Leader, Jack Johnson; Representatives, Sam Whitson and Brandon Ogles. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information
THROUGH JAN. 20
Smashville Holiday Festival
Ascend Amphitheater outdoor ice skating rink is ending soon. Fee: $16.48 with skate rental, $13.73 for toddlers, military personnel, or if you bring skates. Information
SATURDAY, JAN. 19
Bill Lee Inauguration Events
Oath of office ceremony convening on Legislative Plaza, 11 a.m.; Tours of the Tennessee State Capital, 1-3 p.m.; Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 1-5 p.m.
REIN Event
Cash in big with Student Housing. Hear from a single mom who has 200-plus checks per month coming in, averaging $400 each. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210 Fee: $35 Meetup members and Guests, $50 for couple. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
JAN. 19-20
28TH annual Nashville Auto Fest
Car show, swap meet and more. Fairgrounds, Nashville, 625 Smith Ave. Information
SUNDAY, JAN. 20
Tennessee Residence Open House
Hosted by Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Let Freedom Sing
The 26th annual event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the Nashville Symphony and Celebration youth Chorus perform an inspiring selection of music honoring the triumphs of civil rights movement. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. 7 p.m. Information
Lunar Eclipse Viewing
The event will feature telescopic views, hot drinks, campfires and night hikes. Free. Registration requested. 8 p.m.-midnight. Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100. Information
MONDAY, JAN. 21
Sumner County Unity Day March
The Sumner County NAACP presents Together We Are Greater in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Gallatin City Hall, 9 a.m. March begins at Noon in the City Hall parking lot and ends at Gallatin High School. Information
JAN. 21-27
Nashville Restaurant Week
Enjoy a week of special discounts at select restaurants throughout the city. Most restaurants offer two-or three-course meals during lunch or dinner from $10-$30. Information
TUESDAY, JAN. 22
REIN Event
Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group, REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Information
WEDNEDAY, JAN. 23
Women in Business Luncheon
Kathleen O’Brien, president & CEO, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, will speak on Universal Laws of Leadership. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $30, Guests: $50. Information
THURSDAY, JAN. 24
YP Connect
As the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville, YP Nashville Connect will help attendees get plugged into Nashville’s expansive young professional community. Rockettown, 601 Fourth Ave. South, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information
Hiring Event
Hilton is hiring for the new Hilton Garden Inn in Gallatin. American Job Center, 1585 Green Lea Blvd., Gallatin. 8 a.m.-noon. Information
TUESDAY, JAN. 29
Inclusion & Diversity Luncheon
A workshop designed to celebrate the cultural, ethnic and sexual backgrounds, workplace qualifications and experience differences in social and political viewpoints. Learn how to create a workplace environment that places value on treating all employees as individuals, fairly and without bias. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Fee: Free. Information
Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch
American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Information