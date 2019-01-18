Bass, Berry & Sims elects 7 new members

VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Brown

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC has elected seven new members, including three in the Nashville office. New Nashville-office members are:

Day

Gibson

Timothy J. Browne, who counsels clients nationwide in the areas of professional sports, media, entertainment, technology, and marketing and advertising, with a particular focus on the acquisition, protection and distribution of various forms of intellectual property. He previously served as an in-house attorney for 10 years with the National Basketball Association and most recently was vice president of legal & business affairs and co-head of the Media Legal Group. He earned a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from Harvard University.

Katie Day, who represents lenders, sponsors and borrowers in connection with a variety of financing transactions, including term and revolving credit facilities, asset-based credit facilities, agency financings, project-level and construction financings, and acquisition financings. She previously practiced in the New York offices of Latham & Watkins LLP and White & Case LLP. Day earned a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. and B.S. from the University of South Carolina.

Jeff H. Gibson, who represents clients in complex civil litigation and government investigations across a range of diverse industries, as well as defending individuals and companies facing civil fraud claims, white collar criminal charges and compliance violations. He previously practiced for seven years at Neal & Harwell, PLC. Gibson earned a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. from Furman University.

Other new members include Lindsey Brown Fetzer, Washington, D.C., James Polk Moneyhun Jr., Knoxville, and Jonathan E. Nelson, Memphis.

Bradley elevates 6 Nashville attorneys

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has five new partners in Nashville – Kristi Wilcox Arth, Marc Bussone, Alexandra Dugan, Lauren B. Jacques and Fritz Spainhour – and has elevated Lauren P. Schick to counsel.

Firmwide, 16 of the firm’s attorneys have been elevated to partner or counsel.

Arth is a member of the Litigation and Intellectual Property practice groups. She handles a wide variety of litigation and intellectual property matters for individuals, small and large companies, tax-exempt organizations, and governmental entities. She earned her J.D. from Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University. She also holds a master’s from Ohio State and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.

Bussone is a member of the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice Group and advises clients on a broad range of employee benefit and executive compensation matters. He earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law and is a graduate of Emory University.

Dugan is a member of the Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Distressed Investing Practice Group and represents financial services and mortgage company clients with compliance matters, including risk management and remediation, state investigations, regulations, and operational implementation of legal guidelines. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt and earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Jacques is a member of the Healthcare Practice Group and focuses her practice on assisting clients in the healthcare industry in a wide range of regulatory, operational and transactional matters. She earned undergraduate and J.D. degrees form Vanderbilt University.

Spainhour is a member of the Litigation Practice Group and represents clients in a variety of industries, including many national and global life sciences and health care companies. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Arnold

Schick is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group and represents developers, landlords and tenants in a variety of commercial real estate and leasing-related matters. She earned her J.D. from the University of Denver Strum College of Law and is a graduate of the University of Colorado.

Burr & Forman chooses 2 for partner in Nashville

Arnold

Lindsey Arnold and Patrick Warfield of Nashville are among 13 attorneys elected to partnerships at Burr & Forman LLP.

Arnold is with the lending practice group, representing financial institutions, private equity groups, specialty lenders and borrowers in a variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing, retail, construction, technology, hospitality, education and logistics.

Warfield is a member of the creditors’ rights & bankruptcy practice group, where he focuses on complex commercial litigation, bankruptcy, out-of-court workouts, landlord-tenant disputes, creditors’ rights matters and other related insolvency issues.

Tennessee Bar Association honors 3 for service

Two distinguished Tennessee attorneys and a recent University of Tennessee College of Law graduate are being honored with the state’s top public service awards at a ceremony this month.

Bergman

The Harris Gilbert Pro Bono Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to Angie Bergman, who dedicated more than 425 hours of pro bono representation on behalf of a single client who argued he was denied his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial due to the overwhelming caseload of the public defenders assigned to him.

She took on his case and brought exposure to the lack of funding for the Metro Nashville Public Defenders Office, and how that underfunding leads to underrepresentation.

Kittos

The Ashley T. Wiltshire Public Service Attorney of the Year Award winner is going to Adrienne Kittos, an attorney with Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors. Kittos earned the recognition for her dedication fighting for immigrants under extraordinary circumstances.

Kittos has worked with JFON for nine years and was the organization’s first full-time attorney on staff, and has seen it grow exponentially, even as immigration becomes an increasingly contentious political issue. In addition to the representation she offers, she also works in the community as an advocate and an educator on issues related to immigrant families.

The Law Student Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Amber Vargas for her tireless effort on behalf of victims of domestic violence.

Vargas, a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, began as a volunteer during her undergraduate years at a shelter for domestic violence victims in Blount County. She moved on to helping represent similar families during an internship at Legal Aid of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, the organization which hired her upon graduation. During her internship, she distinguished herself through her prodigious ability to connect with clients and make them feel comfortable and safe.

Nashville Emerging Leaders announces 2019 class

Nashville Emerging Leaders, an annual leadership program that brings together promising young Middle Tennessee’s professionals with the region’s top community and business leaders to cultivate Nashville’s leaders of tomorrow, has announced the members of the class of 2019.

This year’s class consists of 30 Middle Tennessee emerging leaders who represent a range of industries and backgrounds. Beginning in February, class members will participate in an 11-week program, during which they will learn from and interact with some of Nashville’s most influential business and civic leaders, discuss critical issues facing our city, and learn more about their own leadership styles and capacities in the process.

The 2019 consists of:

Aaron Parker, Pennington & Company

Adam Sones, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Allison Quintanilla Plattsmier, CFRE, CNP, MBA, AQP Consulting

Andrés Martínez, Conexión Américas

Ashley Warrington, Save the Children Action Network

Bobby Shriver, Fellowship Bible Church

Calvin Dunning, FirstBank

Clark Milner, Assistant Deputy Counsel to Governor Bill Haslam

Darold Bradley, Nashville Public Defenders Office

David Tuchman, Cat Financial Insurance

Eric D. McCray, TCW, Inc.

Eric McGinnis, EOA Architects

Indira Dammu, Education Advisor to Mayor Briley

Jay Bozman, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jennifer Renshaw, Valify

Jill McMillan, Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville

Joshuah Gregory, TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Kacie Kleja, HCA

Lauren Fields, Tennessee Department of Revenue

Lindsey Ganson, MP&F Strategic Communications

Lydia Dumas, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Meg Morgan, Center for Nonprofit Management

Meredith Bazzell, Asurion

Rami Z. Nofal, Touchstone Medical Imaging

Sarah Bounse, Nashville/Davidson County Metro Public Health Department

Shannon Sumrall, Nashville International Airport

Stephen Yeargin, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Taylor Avery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Tiffany Hodge, Martha O’Bryan Center

Whitney Henry Kimerling, Lewis Thomason

Turner Construction promotes health care project executive

Lawson

Turner Construction Company’s Nashville office announced today the promotion of Paul Lawson to health care project executive.

Lawson joined Turner in 2005 as a project engineer and most recently served as the Special Projects Division senior project manager. He has played a significant role in Turner’s recent health care work, including the $48 million, 95,623-square-foot vertical expansion of Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro that Turner is currently building.

Lawson holds a degree in concrete industry management from Middle Tennessee State University.