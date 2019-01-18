Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for 2018

VOL. 43 | NO. 3 | Friday, January 18, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 150, 158 4th 37219 9/20 Alco Nashville LLC; Unico One Nashville Place LLC Prim One Nashville Place LLC $139,500,000 424 Church 37219 1/4 Fifth Third Center Subsidiary LLC TR Church Street Corp $117,640,000 2120 West End 37203 1/11 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp Piedmont-Nashville TN LLC; Wells Reit-Nashville TN LLC $90,900,000 501 5th 37203 8/10 Bop Nest Nashville LLC Olmsted Sobro Venture Partners LLC $90,000,000 2422 Elliott 37138 2/9 IMT Capital Iv Eight South LLC Broadstone/USPF 8th South LP $76,725,000 1138 3rd 37208 9/7 IMT Germantown LLC Pr III/Broadstone Germantown LLC $73,150,000 2350 Franklin 37204 12/17 8th Ave Apartment Inv Prop Owner LLC CRP/Lmc Berry Hill LLC $72,500,000 710B Cleo Miller 37206 4/30 Cleo Acquisition Sub LLC Cleo Residences LLC $66,989,000 570 Church 37027 11/9 Estates At Brentwood LLC SCG/TBR Brentwood Owner LLC $57,500,000 350 Deaderick 37201 9/5 Nashville Garage LP Public Square Garage Owners LLC $54,000,000 1221 Division 37203 12/6 Infinity Music Row LLC Crescent Music Row Venture LLC $52,700,000 4001 Charlotte 37209 9/26 Bes Station 40 Fund XIII LLC Hill Center Sylvan Heights LLC $51,750,000 200, 210 Athens Way, 271 French Landing 37228 11/1 Albany Road-Metrocenter Plaza LLC IPC Metrocenter LLC $51,250,000 111 Old Hickory, 184 Hicks 37221 8/15 Iroquois Partners LLC Iroquois Asset Management LP $50,000,000 4343, 4347 Lebanon, 15 Asbury 37076 9/26 Nashville Senior Care LLC Nashville Healthcare Inv LLC $49,158,934 706 Church 37203 2/15 AVR Nashville Hotel LLC Church St Lodging Associates Llp $48,500,000 1501 Woodland Pointe 37214 6/4 Woodland Pointe Venture LLC VR Hamptons Holdings LP $45,275,000 1 Lifeway, 157, 161 Rosa L. Parks, 907 Church 37234 3/23 AEG Nashville LLC Uptown Property Holdings LLC $44,000,000 201 4th 37219 5/31 Fourth & Church Nashville LP Albany Road-Fourth & Church Nashville LLC $43,850,000 455 Arbor 37013 11/19 4 Fifty Five LP 455 Arbor Place LLC $39,500,000 809 11th, 1104 Desha, 937, 1000, 1015 Herman 37203 10/16 US Smokeless Tobacco Co LLC Goodwill Industries of Middle TN Inc $38,000,000 0 End 37203 3/26 1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC West End Summit Dev LLC $36,850,000 4506 Charlotte 37209 1/30 VR West 46Th Holdings LP West 46th LLC $34,000,000 105, 111 3rd, 305, 309, 311 Broadway 37201 3/19 HT Nashville LLC Tac 305 Lower Broadway LLC $32,000,000 1001 Church 37203 1/19 SWVP Nashville Hotel LLC; Jg TN Realty LP Uptown Property Holdings LLC $32,000,000 2715 Whites Creek 37207 1/2 Lsa Grier Haynes Garden LLC LSA Haynes Garden LLC $31,165,000 2310 12th 37204 11/21 Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC; TG Twelve South Tic Ll Twelve South Flats LLC $28,250,000 2815 Brick Church 37207 6/1 Graymar-Skyline LLC CP Logistics Skyline Dist Center LLC $26,934,250 1221 Division 37203 12/5 1221 Division Street Ground Owner LLC Crescent Music Row Venture LLC $26,500,000 1157 Bell 37013 8/28 Nxrt Cedar Pointe LLC Cedar Pointe Prop Ltd $26,500,000 1910 State 37203 11/13 Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital Faison-Baptist 300 LLC $25,161,281 2509 Elm Hill 37214 9/18 Sheffield Heights Apts Owner LLC Sheffield Heights 202 LLC $25,050,000 1441 Lebanon 37210 2/1 1441 Pike LP Sycamores LLC $24,550,000 4606, 4642, 4670 Lebanon 37076 1/29 BVC Oakwood Commons LLC Brixmor Oakwood Commons LLC $24,400,000 300 Bakertown 37013 6/27 300 Baker Station LLC 300 Bakertown LP $24,000,000 3417, 3419 Lebanon 37076 9/18 Jackson Grove Apts Owner LLC Jackson Grove 238 LLC $23,500,000 150 2nd 37201 1/19 TAC 150 Second Avenue LLC 148 Second Avenue North Partners LLC $23,000,000 3000 Lincoya Bay 37214 9/19 Lincoya Bay Apts Owner LLC Fountains 186 LLC $22,800,000 220. 230, 240 Great Circle 37228 7/27 BPAZ Holdings 6 LLC IC BP III Holdings Xv LLC $21,120,332 500 11th, 410 8th, 1010, 1028, 1032 Gay, 712 Lea 37203 9/24 Circle South Partners LLC African Methodist Episcopal Church Inc $21,080,000 1150 Vultee 37217 9/18 Hickory Creek Apts Owner LLC Hickory Creek 200 LLC $19,650,000 721 Due West 37115 5/24 Highland Ridge Property LLC Highland Ridge Apts LLC $18,750,000 1019 Patricia 37217 11/19 Stone Owner LLC Stone Ridge Apts LLC $18,575,000 125, 211 Music City 37214 10/17 Opryland Hospitality II LLC Ws-Fno LLC $17,500,000 714 Due West 37115 6/28 Lion Easton LLC Highland Cove Apts LLC $16,590,000 200 Paragon Mills 37211 6/1 200 Paragon Mills Prop LLC Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC $16,110,000 510 Royal 37214 5/4 CCP-Royal LLC Albany Road-Royal LLC $15,970,000 2953 Elm Hill 37214 4/6 RU Elm Hill Pike Nashville TN LLC Merle Elm Hill LLC $15,500,000 1200, 1204, 1206, 1214 Demonbreun, 1217, 1301 McGavock 37203 8/2 12D Nashville Land Partners LP DAC Prop LLC $15,249,353 5360 Edmondson 37211 2/2 Breit Steadfast Mf Keystone TN LLC Sir Keystone LLC $14,500,000 500 Hickoryview 37211 2/23 MFLP Hickory LLC; PRG Hickory View TN LP MACG Nashville Hickory View LLC $14,400,000 5319 Nolensville 37211 1/18 Vistas GP Vistas Apts LLC $14,300,000 6565 Premier 37209 3/1 Apex Apts Part West Nashville Multifamily Partners LLC $14,250,000 501 Mainstream 37228 5/4 CCP-Riverview LLC Albany Road-Riverview LLC $13,960,000 817, 901 2nd, 812, 826, 834, 900 3rd 37201 10/17 Broadstone Stockyard Flats LLC Sl II Nashville Baseball Site LLC $13,600,000 535 Marriott 37214 10/8 Greenbelt Dev LLC Gaedeke Holdings Ltd $13,030,000 640 Thompson 37204 3/23 640 Thompson Lane LLC SRC Facilities LLC $13,000,000 431 Ocala 37211 7/20 Dandridge 2018 LP Dandridge II LP $12,912,100 1214, 1216 Demonbreun, 1201, 1209, 1211, 1213, 1217, 1301 McGavock 37203 8/2 1222 Demonbreun LP 12D Nashville Land Partners LP $12,838,205 2810 Gallatin, 1120 Litton, 1125 Delmas 37216 3/15 Hollywood Kingsley II LLC Park at Five Points LLC $12,700,000 5319 Mount View 37013 5/24 Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC BRE Retail NP Shoppes at Hickory Hollow Owner LLC $12,600,000 5319 Mount View 37013 10/16 Grants Mill Shopping Center LP; Mishorim Gold Nashville LP; Festival Center Birmingham LP Mishorim Gold Nashville 1031 LLC $12,600,000 1 Bridgestone 37214 3/14 YMC Oldsmar Inv LLC Des-Tech TN LP $12,600,000 10 Burton Hills 37215 9/28 Magnolia Burton Hills LP Corecivic Inc $12,600,000 4101 Charlotte 37209 9/19 Sylvan Supply Owner LP Patten R Thomas $12,500,000 441 Donelson 37214 12/14 443 Donelson Pike LLC Point Place I Investment Partners $12,495,000 321 Walton 37115 1/18 Fanwood GP Fanwood Apts LLC $12,300,000 300 Webster 37115 5/2 300 E Webster Street Holdings LP Hampton Terrace Apts LLC $11,700,000 400 Nocturne 37207 12/5 Trinity Place LP Trinity Hills LP $11,500,000 10 11th 37203 6/18 M11 Land Co LLC CHP LLC $11,413,558 810 Broadway 37203 7/23 BRP 810 Broadway LLC Broadway/Nashville LLC $11,360,000 431 Great Circle 37228 5/4 CCP-Cumberland LLC Albany Road-Cumberland LLC $11,270,000 530 Donelson 37214 7/17 530 Donelson LLC Donelson Inv LLC; Donelson Pike Rest Part $11,100,000 304, 306 Due West 37115 6/4 Madison Due West Property LLC Creekside Property Investment LLC $11,000,000 0 Temple 37221 10/19 Bellevue Apl Mp LLC MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC $10,906,614 307, 311 Glengarry 37217 11/19 Bristol Owner LLC Bristol Ridge Apts LLC $10,400,000 0 State 37203 11/13 Heritage Medical Dev Group LLC Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital $10,288,719 4451 Ashland City, 3851 Industrial 37218 1/30 McLane/Suneast Inc Horizon Investment Prop LLC $10,200,000 475 Metroplex 37211 7/26 BPAZ Holdings 7 LLC IC BP III Holdings IX LLC $10,174,668 0 Temple 37221 6/1 MMAC 150 Bellevue LLC Harpeth Medical Center LLC $10,025,308 341 Great Circle 37228 12/4 Grand Oak Great Circle LLC United Methodist Publishing House; Board of Publication of The Methodist Church Inc $10,000,000

Williamson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 100 Gillespie 37067 9/13 100 Gillespie Drive LLC Ashton Brook Apts LLC $86,500,000 700 Cool Springs 37067 11/5 Carothers Hotel Partners LLC Ch Realty VI H Franklin Cool Springs L L C $74,000,000 121 Davenport, 1310, 1340 Moher 37069 10/17 IMT Capital IV Franklin Gateway LLC Bell Fund IV Franklin Gateway LLC $53,100,000 300 Innovation 37067 2/5 Jackson National Life Insurance Co NFMU Greenway LLC $42,500,000 6550 Carothers 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8&9 Corporate Centre Inc Nine Corporate Centre Acq Co $38,000,000 5301 Maryland 37027 1/11 Bof TN 5301 Maryland LLC Piedmont OP Piedmont JV Part Interests LLC (Mi TN) Joint Venture $36,410,000 6060 Carothers 37067 6/11 KBS Sor 8&9 Corporate Centre Inc Eight Corporate Centre Acquisition Company $35,000,000 1004, 1010 Murfreesboro 37064 4/4 Pedro First LLC; Smbc Mesmer L P BPI Crabtree Family Inv LLC; Franklin Iron Wood Retail Partners; Madison Brookside Cary JV Member LLC $29,050,000 910 Murfreesboro 37064 4/3 BKD Franklin LLC HCP SH ELP1 Prop LLC $21,418,600 801 Del Rio 37064 3/12 Franklin Meadowview Partners LLC Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $20,350,000 0 McEwen 37067 5/8 SS Ch Franklin LLC Vanderbilt University Medical Center $20,000,000 630 Bakers Bridge 37067 2/2 SRE TN 4 LLC BKB Prop LLC $16,350,000 416 Mary Lindsay Polk 37067 4/2 HRC Aspen Grove LLC Duke Realty Corporation; Duke Realty Limited Part $15,750,000 1734 Carouthers 37027 2/5 SS Brentwood LLC Carothers Self Storage LLC $15,500,000 741 Cool Springs 37067 5/4 Fund Xi 741 Cool Springs LLC Provident Label Group LLC $14,350,000 113 Magnolia 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley Court Partners LLC Franklin Ashley LP; Moore Robert N Jr (Estate Of) $13,850,000 125 Cool Springs 37067 11/2 VM Aspen Mob LLC Aspen Grove Medical Plaza G P; Ritzen C Jason $13,150,000 377 Riverside 37064 11/2 ECG Franklin LP Don Lin Realty LLC; Lin Don Realty LLC $13,100,000 215 Gothic 37067 5/16 TN Youth Sports LLC Sports Land Group LLC $12,200,000 1738 Carouthers 37027 11/21 Cayenne LLC SSC Brentwood LLC $11,650,000 "1001, 1002, 1003, 1005, 1006, 1007, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1014, 1015, 1017, 1021, 1027, 1029 Briggs, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Christine, 4000, 4002, 4004, 4009, 4010, 4011, 4019, 4020, 4023, 4024, 4025, 4026, 4029, 4033, 4035, 4041, 4045, 4047, 4049, 4053, 4055, 4057, 4059, 4061, 4063, 4065, 4067, 4069,4071, 4073, 4075, 4077, 4079, 4081, 4083 Clinton, 3002, 3003, 3004, 3005, 3006, 3007, 3009, 3010, 3012, 3013, 3014, 3015, 3016, 3019, 4019, 4061 Michael" 37174 8/31 Spring Hill Townhomes TN LLC Achiever Dev LLC $11,500,000 214 Overlook 37027 2/16 Overlook Circle Investors LLC Overlook Office Partners LLC $11,250,000 5090 Main 37174 8/2 Sh Real Co LLC Traditions of Spring Hill LLC; Traditions of Spring Hill Opco LLC; Traditions of Spring Hill Re LLC $10,239,782 9636, 9652 Clovercroft 37135 2/15 Scales Tf Farmstead L P Forestar (Usa) Real Estate Group Inc $10,000,000 1001, 1015, 1025 Westhaven 37064 1/18 Westhaven Blvd Property LLC Suso 1 Westhaven LP $9,100,000 0 Murfreesboro 37067 2/23 DS Colletta Park Sub LLC Adams Ira T (Estate Of); Adams James E Trust; Adams James Jr 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan Trust; Adams Robert G; Lipscomb University $8,405,355 1824 Sedberry, 4541 Columbia Sedberry 37179 3/1 Station Hill LLC Hill Blake Clark; Hill Gloria Lynne; Hill Hubert Ronald (Will Of); Hill Lillian C; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Ronald Peyton; Hill Timothy Crafton; Mashburn Lillian Victoria Hill $8,197,854 331 Mallory Station 37027 4/24 Sharp Land Holding 1 LLC Hickman Emily G; Hickman Family Part; Hickman Winston C; Taylor Ernest D; Taylor Ernest D Family Part; Taylor Gloria H; Westwood Company $7,975,000 5300 Maryland 37027 11/1 Brentwood Maryland Way LLC Don Mari Realty LLC; Mari Don Realty LLC $7,900,000 5073 Main 37174 11/2 VM Spring Hill Mob LLC Ritzen C Jason; Spring Hill Medical Plaza G P $7,800,000 200 Winners 37027 6/25 Brentwood Senior Living LLC SLP Brentwood LLC $7,500,000 4430 Columbia 37179 3/1 Alexander Property LLC Alexander Barry Farms LLC $5,900,000 847 Murfreesboro 37064 2/2 201 Jordan Road LLC; American Health Prop Inc Jordan Road Prop; Pratt Paul M Jr $5,790,000 7128 Springs 37067 3/27 Pita Prop LLC WG&K LLC $5,600,000 113 Magnolia 37064 6/4 Franklin Ashley LP Jer Realty Inc; Jer1 L P $5,550,000 2774 Buckner 37179 8/3 Buckner Lane LLC 2774 Buckner Lane LLC $5,439,600 1735 Galleria 37067 8/30 Electronic Express Inc Toys R Us Property Company II LLC $5,400,000 310 McEwen 37067 10/23 McEwen Hotel Partners LLC NR McEwen Property Owner LLC $5,250,000 6512 Cox 37046 3/12 Arrington Property Holdings LLC Wilson Lawrence Edward Jr; Wilson Mary Lou $5,100,250 2008 Johnson Industrial 37135 5/29 2008 Johnson Partners LLC McCullar Family Limited Part $5,000,000

Rutherford County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 2573, 2631 Highwood 37167 7/25 AHP Real 3 Nashville 2631 SPV LLC Summit Hospitality VIII LLC $19,000,000 1940 Almaville 37167 5/18 Gear Southpark LLC Artemis Hip Southpark LLC $12,525,000 225 Industrial 37086 5/11 Finlayson Logistics Assets LLC Exeter 225 Industrial LLC $11,100,000 Genie 37167 9/4 SS Smyrna LLC Storage Nation of Smyrna LLC $9,100,000 Jefferson 37129 11/21 Southern Rock Manufacturers LLC Alsup Family Real Estate Part L P The; Alsup Gladys; Alsup Hylan Jr; G & B Part; Green Morgan III $8,500,000 521 Old Salem 37129 3/8 Church Experience Christian Community The; Experience Christian Community The Swanson Devs LP; Swanson Prop Inc $7,500,000 481 Sam Ridley 37167 4/26 Bond Street Fund 16 LLC Lee John A Jr; Tashie Paul $6,400,000 11473, 11479 Old Nashville 37167 9/12 Maverick Management LLC Hammitt Stewartsboro Crossing LLC; Smyrna Holdings LLC $5,850,000 3031 Medical Center 37129 6/14 Seville Place LLC 01MRFTN029 LLC $5,515,770 Mason 37086 2/1 Mason Road Holdings East LLC Ingram David B $5,380,164 1658 Lascassas 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford Al Propco LLC Sunnington L L C; Sunnington LLC $4,804,344 Barfield 37128 11/26 DH Rivers Edge LLC Rivers Edge Homes LLC $4,514,000 1205 Bridgestone 37086 8/10 1205 Bridgestone Part BWI Mtn II Inc; Hoover Inc $4,500,000 442 Nissan 37167 5/18 Taylor Farms TN Inc Jones Betty Mullins Revocable Living Trust $4,160,000 Elam 37127 9/18 Dipak Inc; Shreenath Joint Venture Murfreesboro Pharmaceutical Nursing Supply Inc; Reeves Prop; WRR Prop LLC $4,000,000 2045 Gold Valley 37130 1/25 Inspirit Rutherford MC Propco LLC Sunnington II LLC $3,930,827 510 Thompson 37129 1/29 Pines Apts LLC The BSM Thompson Lane LLC $3,827,570 0 Medical Center 37129 7/13 Vintage Gateway Owner LLC North Church LLC $3,780,355 833 Memorial 37129 11/20 Fares LLC Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L; Village Inv Partners $3,730,000 1430 Mark Allen 37129 3/13 Piedmont Truck Tires Inc Willis David; Willis David M; Willis David Mark $3,700,000 596 Sam Ridley 37167 10/9 Lee John LLC Church Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God; Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God $3,600,000 1603 Brinkley 37128 9/12 Lennar Homes of TN LLC Blackman Land Dev; Floyd John D $3,500,000 174, 182 Chaffin 37129 10/3 Patel Surekhaben Cayenne LLC $3,400,000 3500 Manson 37129 4/18 Carmax Auto Superstores Inc Puckett Creek Station LLC; Puckett Creek Station Llp $3,270,922 1 Ingram 37086 9/10 Mason Road Holdings South LLC Ingram Industries Inc $3,265,500 2864 Yeargan 37128 3/28 Hon Shores TN LLC Dodson Mary Lou $3,150,000 3405 Manson 37129 4/19 Carmax Auto Superstores Inc Smith Clarissa; Smith Clarissa D; Smith Janice H Revocable Trust Agreement The $3,102,666 610 Sam Ridley 37167 8/10 BR Smyrna TN Owner LLC Brinker Property Corp $3,091,031 Mason 37086 2/1 Mason Road Holdings West LLC Ingram David B $3,069,836 2369 Castlewood, 2325 Memorial 37129 4/2 Sharifi Jamshid; Vafai Parvin Irongate Associates LLC $3,068,750 3239 Memorial 37129 4/10 Little Ryan E; Montgomery Dean S; Pirtle Family Limited Part Haynes Bros Lumber Co; Haynes Bros Lumber Co LP; Haynes Carolyn N; Haynes Dev Company; Haynes Lisa S; Haynes Terry G $3,050,000 2322 Main 37130 11/21 Fares LLC Browning Jeffrey D; East Main Commons G P; East Main Commons Partners GP $3,000,000

Sumner County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 2325 Nashville 37066 10/25 SP/RGA Stoneridge LP Stoneridge Farms Hunt Club LLC $55,000,000 217 Indian Lake 37075 5/15 Merchant Pointe TN Inc Merchant Pointe Dev Assoc L P $28,300,000 1050 Lowes 37075 2/9 RVT Hendersonville TN LLC JDN Realty Corp $15,713,404 1483 Nashville 37066 5/2 New Market - Gallatin LLC BRE Tarpon Greensboro Village LLC $14,300,000 104 Challenger 37148 1/3 IPX Nashville 104 Challenger LLC KTR Nashville LLC $8,022,250 109 Kirby 37148 7/11 Roib Kirby LLC Quest Iv Limited Part $5,762,500 225 Indian Lake 37075 5/11 Lagasse Family Partners LLC H&S Inv Group LLC $4,725,000 890 Bluejay 37066 8/7 890 Gallatin Prop LLC Doc-890 North Blue Jay Way Mob LLC $4,598,876 271 Indian Lake 37075 4/27 Bond Street Fund 16 LLC LGC 271 Indian Lake LLC $4,450,000 1001 Village Green 37066 3/26 Jay Ram Gallatin LLC Vrl Hotels 4 LLC $4,315,000 157 Douglas Bend 37066 8/31 TN Grasslands LLC Foxland Harbor Golf & Country Club LLC $3,690,000 1198, 1200 Louisville 37072 1/17 Nashville North Prop Owner LLC Zaborowski James R; Zaborowski Mary C $3,600,000 1525, 1601, 1613 Greenlea 37066 11/13 Clayton Prop Group Inc KCS Companies LLC $3,461,397 471 Main 37066 7/5 Riverstone Inv LLC South Westland Partners $3,450,000 0 31E Hwy 37066 8/28 Clayton Prop Group Inc Greensboro I L P $3,445,016 222 Molly Walton 37075 6/1 Go Store It Hendersonville II LLC; VCP MW LLC Patterson Family Investment Group LLC $3,200,000 1007 Village Green 37066 1/2 Waldrop & Waldrop LLC LG-379 Gallatin TN LLC $3,175,000 1585, 1612 Latimer 37075 9/13 ONeill Connie P; ONeill Thomas R Gillespie Linda; Rice Gerald A; Rice James M; Rice Sarah Estate $3,000,000 111 Industrial 37148 11/29 Advanced Plating Inc IG Holdings L P $2,900,000 1465 Brinkley Branch 37075 5/29 Wells Robert E; Wells Wendy D Gabers Bill; Gabers Eve $2,815,000 0 25E Hwy 37066 5/11 HDM Prop LLC Gregory Real Estate LLC $2,800,000 600 Village Green 37066 8/14 FCPT Holdings LLC Brinker Property Corp $2,680,173 593 New Shackle Island 37075 4/12 HAB Prop LLC NSI Group LLC $2,670,000 114 Offit 37066 6/21 Oxford Station Dev LLC Sumner County Partners $2,669,000 1525, 1601 Greenlea 37066 11/13 KCS Companies LLC Isaacson Kristine L; Isaacson Richard A; Rai 4 Family LLC $2,550,000 182 Main 37066 11/16 National Retail Prop Inc 7A Group LLC $2,539,041 3000 Business Park 37072 4/13 Green Farms II L P 3000 Northcreek LLC $2,500,000 2A Woods 37066 12/19 Nashville Pike LLC Sumner Partners $2,485,084 1517 Hunt Club 37066 8/21 Brown Casey P Reliant Holdings LLC $2,400,000 247 Main 37066 6/14 Volunteer Village LLC Volunteer Partners $2,400,000 101 Glen Oak 37075 11/1 Hendersonville Glen Oak LLC M&R Glen Oak Commons LLC $2,375,000 245, 247 Main 37075 4/19 Byrd Dunn Commons LLC Maple Row Partners LLC $2,340,000 Nashville 37066 8/10 Brown Benny Green Farms II L P $2,325,000 117 Jerry 37148 12/5 Anabelle Hills LLC Randall Ronnie L $2,275,000 302 Indian Lake 37075 6/28 Patel Nayan USPG Indian Lake LLC $2,235,000 1089 Main 37075 3/27 TNT Water Sports Prop LLC Marine Prop Inc $2,100,000 584 Nashville 37066 7/23 Franklin Funeral Homes LLC Alexander Funeral Home Trust; Troutt Investment Co LLC $2,000,000 383 Main 37075 10/9 EM 383 Investment LLC Harold E Crye Revocable Living Trust $2,000,000 116, 120, 121, 124, 125, 128, 129, 132, 133, 136, 137 Dimmit 37148 3/19 Hoover J Keith; Lord Herb W&M Inv LLC $2,000,000

Wilson County