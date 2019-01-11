Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Inaugural worship service moved to Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov.-elect Bill Lee has announced that his inaugural worship service is moving locations to meet increased demand.

Lee's transition team said Wednesday the Republican's worship service will now be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It was previously scheduled to be at the Ryman Auditorium.

Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Nicole C. Mullen, Matthew West and other performers are scheduled to headline the worship service on Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The event is free, but tickets are required to attend and can be found at BelieveinTN.com.

Lee's inauguration ceremony will be held at Nashville's Legislative Plaza at 11 a.m., where tickets are not required. Later, Lee and his wife Maria will attend two inaugural balls at the Music City Center. Tickets range from $50 to $250.

