The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech

Updated 9:28AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation — set for Jan. 29 — until the government reopens.

The White House hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment about Pelosi's request, which she made in a letter to the president.

Pelosi says the partial shutdown is raising concerns about security preparations for the speech. The California Democrat notes that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been without funding for almost four weeks.

The annual speech is perhaps the president's biggest opportunity to present his agenda directly to the public.

Pelosi writes that "given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened."

She's also raising the possibility that Trump deliver the message in writing, as presidents once did.

