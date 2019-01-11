Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

White House denounces Rep. King's white supremacy remarks

Updated 8:51AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is describing comments by Republican Rep. Steve King about white supremacy as "abhorrent."

Presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is praising the move by House Republicans to strip the nine-term Iowa lawmaker of his committee assignments.

King was quoted last week by The New York Times as saying: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

Those comments were widely denounced as racist.

The House on Tuesday approved a Democratic measure rebuking King. In addition, a member of the Republican leadership suggested that King leave Congress.

At the White House, Sanders says King's comments were, in her words, "abhorrent."

When President Donald Trump was asked on Monday about King's remarks, he said: "I haven't been following it."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0