Acting EPA boss says he's deregulation champion

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency is describing himself as a champion of deregulation and the environment.

Former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler has been leading the EPA since Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics scandals in July. He is to appear Wednesday before a Senate committee considering his nomination.

Wheeler's prepared remarks call protecting human health and the environment his most important responsibility. He cites EPA progress cleaning up Superfund sites and other pollution, including work that was begun under the Obama administration.

Wheeler also boasts of the Trump administration's regulatory rollbacks at the EPA, saying the administration has finished 33 major deregulatory actions.

Wheeler is expected to face questioning on the health impacts of those rollbacks and on his past lobbying work.