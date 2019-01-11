Gov-elect names transportation, environment, HR heads

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee has announced his picks to head the state's transportation, environmental and human resources departments.

The Republican's transition team said Tuesday that Clay Bright will head the Department of Transportation, David Salyers will lead the Department of Environment and Conservation and Juan Williams will be in charge of the Department of Human Resources.

Bright is vice president of the general contracting company Brasfield & Gorrie. The Davidson County resident has been with the company for 36 years and managed construction of the AT&T Building in Nashville's skyline.

Salyers is the West Tennessee River Basin Authority's executive director. The Madison County resident has worked with the group for more than 20 years.

Williams serves as operations manager for the Duke Energy Nashville Resource Center.

Lee's inauguration is Saturday.