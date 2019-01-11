Panel picks Kurita to return to Tennessee Senate

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — A county commission has picked ex-state Sen. Rosalind Kurita of Clarksville to fill the Tennessee Senate opening left by new Republican Congressman Mark Green.

According to the Leaf Chronicle , the Montgomery County Commission selected Kurita out of 12 applicants for the seat Monday. She said she will not run in the special election this spring to decide who will fill the remainder of Green's term through 2020.

Kurita was a Democratic senator in 2007 when she voted to help install former Republican Sen. Ron Ramsey as speaker. She lost a 2008 write-in campaign after Democrats declared her 19-vote primary win invalid and replaced her on the ballot.

Kurita in 2012 donated to Green's campaign. She's expected to caucus with Republicans, who control the Senate.