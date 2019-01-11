Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Coyote in the bathroom! Critter runs into convention center

NASHVILLE (AP) — A coyote sprinted past a security checkpoint and into a Nashville convention center where a boat show was packing up Sunday night.

According to the Music City Center, at around 10:20 p.m. the coyote entered through a loading area and ran into an exhibit hall before staff trapped it in a bathroom.

Police and animal control officers used a catch pole to capture the animal, which was released in a wooded area.

Metro Animal Care and Control Director Lauren Bluestone said coyote encounters are becoming more common in Nashville as the city expands.

Bluestone said, "I don't want to say coyotes in bathrooms are going to become the norm, but because of intrusion into their habitat, it's going to be close living."

