Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Feds to ease rules on drone flights over people and at night

The Associated Press

Updated 3:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Federal officials plan to ease restrictions on flying drones over crowds and at night.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says that her agency will propose letting some drone operators do those things without a special waiver from current rules.

For example, waivers for night flights wouldn't be needed for operators who go through special training and put anti-collision lighting on their drones.

The Transportation Department released the preliminary rules on Monday.

Chao says she knows that some people fear that drones create safety and privacy issues. But she says the Transportation Department's actions will help develop the safe testing and use of drones.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0