Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

PG&E, facing colossal liability, seeks bankruptcy protection

Updated 9:55AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facing potentially colossal liabilities over deadly California wildfires, PG&E will file for bankruptcy protection.

The announcement Monday follows the resignation of the power company's chief executive a day earlier.

Shares plunged by 50 percent before the opening bell.

PG&E said Monday that it's given the required 15-day advance notice that it plans to file for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company has already been blamed by state fire investigators for wildfires that broke out in October 2017.

The company says will be able to gain access to capital and resources it needs to continue providing service to customers as it restructures.

Late Sunday, PG&E Corp. said that CEO Geisha Williams resigned, and that John Simon will serve as interim chief executive.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0