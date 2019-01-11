Some areas in Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

GATLINBURG (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee is reopening some areas that were closed during the federal government shutdown.

The park says in a news release some basic visitor services will resume using revenue generated by recreation fees.

The statement says those services are the Cades Cove campground and picnic area, including its restrooms; the restrooms at the Smokemont campground and Deep Creek Picnic Area; Foothills Parkway East, and Little River Road between the Metcalf Bottoms picnic area and the Townsend Wye.

Maintenance crews will reopen and maintain restrooms as well as clean those temporarily reopened last week at Newfound Gap and the Cades Cove visitor center.

Most park facilities will remain closed, including the Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers.

The statement says the Great Smoky Mountains Association is donating services to reopen the Cades Cove visitor center.