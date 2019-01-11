Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Tennessee board to review 7 nominations to historic register

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee board is scheduled to review seven possible nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, including the Clover Bottom Farm boundary expansion in Davidson County.

The Tennessee State Review Board is set to meet Jan. 30 at Clover Bottom Mansion in Nashville.

Other nominees are:

• The Brown-Hancock House in Cannon County

• The Sutton General Store in Jackson County

• The Tennessee Military Institute residential district in Monroe County

• The Sparta Residential Historic District expansion in White County

• The U.S. Marine Hospital in Shelby County

• Barretville Bank and Trust in Shelby County.

The board will decide whether to send the nominations to the Department of Interior for final approval to be placed in the register.

The board is composed of 13 members with backgrounds in American history, architecture, archaeology and related fields.

