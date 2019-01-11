Nashville Police name 1st full-time LGBT community liaison

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community.

Chief Steve Anderson announced Thursday that Officer Catie Poole will serve in the new role. Poole is a five-year Nashville Police veteran who recently was a downtown bicycle officer.

Anderson says the new position is part of the department's ongoing push to build relationships throughout the city.

Poole will attend community meetings, respond to people who seek her advice and advocate for Nashville Police members of the LGBTQ community. She will also assure there are places for people to safely report suspected hate crimes to the police.