Middle Tennessee real estate trends for 2018

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Tight housing inventory led to a significant increase in average home sales prices and a reduction in the number of units sold for Nashville and Davidson County in 2018.

There were 16,849 home sales recorded for the year averaging $340,642 compared to 17,969 sales recorded in 2017 averaging $313,677, resulting in an 8 percent decrease in units sold and a 9 percent increase in average sales price year-over-year.

The median home sale price was up 8 percent from 2017 to $275,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the year with 1,899 sales averaging $219,016.

Belle Meade/West End (37205) recorded the highest average sales price of $743,216 across 672 sales.

33 percent of home sales recorded in 2018 were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 18 percent with 469 sales recorded for the year compared to 396 in 2017.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

The number of residential units fell slightly in 2018 while average home sales prices climbed.

There were 8,283 sales recorded in 2018, down 2 percent from 8,438 sales recorded in 2017.

Average home sales prices were up 9 percent from last year to $256,159 compared to $236,046 inn 2017. The median price was $242,000, up 9 percent from the prior year.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the year with 2,479 sales averaging $275,149.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $423,918 across 45 sales.

25 percent of home sales for the year were between $200,000-$249,999.

Click here to download our Middle TN Market Trends reports.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales fell 5 percent in 2018 while average prices increased 5 percent from 2017.

There were 4,764 home sales recorded for the year averaging $279,997 compared to 5,046 recorded in 2017 averaging $267,720.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales for the year with 1,665 sales averaging $307,468.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the highest average sales price of $308,610 across 1,620 home sales.

31 percent of home sales in 2018 were between $250,000-$349,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

The number of units sold was virtually unchanged in 2018 while average home sales prices increased 8 percent.

The were 6,646 home sales recorded averaging $538,634 compared to 6,663 sales in 2017 averaging $498,283.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the year with 1,850 sales recorded averaging $516,531.

Bellevue (37221) recorded the highest average sales price for the year of $838,643 across 48 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 37 percent in 2018 with 434 recorded for the year compared to 318 recorded in 2017.

21 percent of home sales for the year were between $400,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code