Edgenet acquired by Chicago-based Gladson

VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Gladson, a Chicago-based portfolio company of The Jordan Company and Wicks Capital Partners, has acquired Nashville-based Edgenet, a product content management software provider.

The combination of Gladson’s digital content creation and technology-enabled dissemination capabilities and Edgenet’s network of more than 10,000 brands expands Gladson’s leadership position in its core markets, and further enhances the company’s mission to become an end-to-end single source of reliable product content and information with its clients. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gladson is committed, CEO Paul Salay says, to Nashville and being part of its rapidly growing technology sector – a sector that will be bolstered by this significant acquisition, which is believed to be one of the largest acquisitions of a technology company in the city’s history.

Nashville’s oldest lobbying firm changes its name

Nashville’s oldest lobbying firm, Smith Harris & Carr, is now Harris Frazier Government Relations. The firm, originally known as Smith & Johnson, was founded in 1980.

“Two of our firm’s named partners retired so it’s time we change our name to better represent our current ownership,” explained Estie Harris, who joined the firm in 1994 and has been a partner since 1996. “The name Harris Frazier Government Relations represents our new ownership and what we do.”

“Original owner Anne Carr retired last year and Cleve Smith retired many years ago. We appreciate the excellent leadership they shared and we are excited to continue their legacy,” added Meagan Frazier, who joined the firm in 2003 and became a partner in 2008.

A native of Memphis, Harris graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural economics.

Frazier is president of the board of the Tennessee Lobbyist Association. A licensed attorney, she is a graduate of the Nashville School of Law. She earned a degree in public relations at Middle Tennessee State University.

Bradley expands footprint into Dallas

Nashville-based Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is expanding with the opening of a new Dallas office, its 10th national office and second in Texas. The firm opened its first Texas office in Houston in 2016.

The Dallas office will be led by Texas litigator and new Bradley partner Richard A. “Dick” Sayles, formerly of the trial boutique Sayles Werbner. Sayles has tried more than 150 jury trials in his career, earning more than a dozen verdicts in excess of $1 million, including a $1.67 billion patent infringement verdict in 2009. At the time, it was the largest patent verdict in U.S. history. He also has numerous significant defense wins.

Bradley now has more than 500 lawyers nationwide.

EnableComp adds 2 new product lines

Healthcare technology company EnableComp LLC, based in Franklin, has added two new product lines including motor vehicle accident and veterans administration claims processing to become a full complex claims revenue cycle management firm.

“We are excited to expand our product lines to other complex claims,’’ says David Jones, president and CEO. “We want to be the trusted partner of choice for healthcare providers when they are looking for an expert team to manage their complex claims.”

EnableComp’s services will continue to focus on day 1 complex claims placements, zero balance review, aging AR, legacy AR, denials management, PPO network analysis and payer settlement negotiations. The company previously focused solely on workers’ compensation revenue solutions for over 800 hospital partners nationwide.

AWS Marketplace includes Perception

Brentwood-based Perception Health, a provider of healthcare market prediction software, has announced its inclusion on the new machine learning and artificial intelligence discovery page on AWS Marketplace.

“Our team of data scientists has been working for the last year to create and refine multiple prediction models for specific diseases and surgical events,” says Chris McLaurin, chief technology officer.

“Our goal is to bring our expertise to a broader market and the new machine learning and artificial intelligence discovery page on AWS Marketplace allows us to open up new channels for our predictions.”

Perception Health provides proprietary CARE algorithms powered by Amazon SageMaker, a fully-managed platform that is designed to enable developers and data scientists to quickly and easily build, train, and deploy machine learning models at any scale. Perception Health’s algorithm can be licensed by users on a per patient basis and run on AWS.

Radsource added five fourth-quarter clients

Nashville’s Radsource, a radiology clinical services and provider of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems onboarded five new ProtonPACS clients in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company also expanded its existing PACS relationships, launching six new instances of ProtonPACS for existing customers and bringing the total number of installations for the quarter to 11.

In 2018, the company deployed a total of 48 new instances of ProtonPACS and expanded its clinical service to include several new MRI interpretation clients.

Hutchison Sports Medicine is a two-physician orthopedic practice located in Largo, Florida that needed a straightforward PACS solution that provided fast and intuitive access to store and view studies. With ProtonPACS, Radsource delivered powerful clinical tools, fast and efficient imaging workflow, plus secure data archiving with four levels of redundancy, synched in real time.

Metova wins IoT Breakthrough Award

Metova, a provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT solutions based in Franklin, has won the “IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough.

Metova won for their suite of IoT offerings designed to facilitate testing and certification of new connected devices as well as manage and operate IIoT networks and installations.

IoT Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things market.

NSM moves into international market

National Seating & Mobility, a provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions with its headquarters in Nashville, is entering the international market with the company’s first acquisition in Canada.

The new Canadian partnership is a result of the acquisition of SelfCare Home Health Products Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is the first NSM location outside the U.S.

SelfCare is a multi-site mobility equipment and home accessibility services provider serving the lower mainland of British Columbia. The company has been owned and operated by Darryl and Kim Mackie since its inception in 1993, and they will remain with the company in a leadership capacity post-acquisition. SelfCare has 60 employees in four locations.

MedEquities to join Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., has announced it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of MedEquities Realty Trust of Nashville.

The transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $600 million for MedEquities and further diversifies Omega’s assets and operators. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

Completion of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval by the stockholders of MedEquities. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. Completion of the transaction is not subject to approval by Omega’s stockholders and is not subject to any financing contingency.

Under the terms of the agreement, MedEquities stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock held by them, which represents a value of $10.26 per MedEquities share based on the $35.15 closing price for Omega common stock on December 31, 2018.

Sue the Collector makes Entrepreneur list

Franklin-based Sue the Collector was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360 list.

The study states the company has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

Sue the Collector has partnered with dozens of law firms across the United States, helping consumers turn the tables on debt collection companies and has helped consumers recover millions in damages caused by reckless and illegal debt collectors that violate the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, The Telephone Consumer Protection Act and RESPA, TILA and SCRA Acts including numerous state laws such as California’s Rosenthal Act.

Lawyers have helped consumers cancel over $1 billion in debt and have recovered millions in fines and settlements.

The company also helps victims of identity theft stop collectors from harassing them over debts that do not belong to them.

Community Health sells S.C. hospitals

Franklin’s Community Health Systems, Inc. has announced that subsidiaries of the firm have completed the sale of 207-bed Mary Black Health System in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the 125-bed Mary Black Health System in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Also sold are related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg.

Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate four hospitals in South Carolina.

TN Conservationist to use recycled paper

The Tennessee Conservationist, a bi-monthly magazine published by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, will now be published on 100-percent post-consumer recycled paper beginning with its first issue of 2019.

Enviro Print is manufactured by Rolland and is made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled fiber. The paper is made using renewable biogas energy and processed chlorine free. The Tennessee Conservationist’s paper will be made without cutting down even one tree.

The January/February 2019 issue of the magazine will also be the first using Jostens Printing & Publishing in Clarksville, which prints using UV inks.

In addition, the magazine has created a digital version of the publication that can be found at www.tnconservationist.org.