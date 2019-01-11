VOL. 43 | NO. 2 | Friday, January 11, 2019

Frist Art Museum. Music in the Café: Features Tim Gartland, a singer-songwriter and master harmonica player honoring the rich blues tradition. Free event. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Friday, 6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Winter Market Saturday

Visit Winter Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks. Information

THROUGH JAN. 13

Nashville Boat Show

Tennessee’s biggest boating event will have hundreds of boats to board and buy, as well as activities for families, interactive educational experiences and entertainment. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S., Nashville. 13 and older $12. Information and full event schedule

Otherworld Encounter

Explore fully interactive art installations tied together through a science fiction theme and an escape game puzzle. Visitors can see, touch, swing, play, dance, create, solve and interact with digital art and the newest creative technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and projection art. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave. 6 p.m. Fee: $16-$25. Information

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Locomotive move from Centennial Park

The historic, 500,000-pound No. 576 locomotive that has been on static display in Centennial Park since 1953 will be moved down Charlotte Pike to the Nashville & Western Railroad lines behind Marathon Motor Works. The move, open to the public, begins at 7 a.m. and is expected to take three to four hours. Rolling road closures will affect Park Plaza, Charlotte Pike and 12th Avenue North. After renovation is complete, the engine will be pulling passenger excursions from Nashville’s Riverfront Park. Information

MONDAY, JAN. 14

America’s Heart is in Our Small Towns

A Tennessee State Historic Preservation Tax Credit Panel Discussion featuring panelists Blake Wintory, director of preservation for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Jill Burgin, executive director of the Main Street Program for the Heritage Foundation and Downtown Franklin Association, Patrick McIntyre, executive director and state historic preservation officer for the Tennessee Historic Commission, Cyril Stewart, local architect and preservationist representing AIA Tennessee, and Renee Kuhlman, director of policy outreach, Government Relations & Policy, National Trust for Historic Preservation. Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation, will moderate the discussion. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Franklin Theatre. Panel begins at 6. Free and open to the public. RSVP required. Information

REIN Main Event

Topic: Cashing in Big with Student Housing Rentals. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210. 5:30-9 p.m. Fee: $67-Meetup members and Guests, $97 for couple. Registration needed. Information

Gallatin Chamber January Membership Luncheon

Topic: Reach Customers Online with Google, speaker Dave DeLaney. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber member $18 for reservations made by noon, Jan. 11. $20 after deadline and $25 at the door. Reservations are required.

TUESDAY, JAN. 15

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved in the continued success of this area. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

REIN Event

Cash in big with Student Housing. Hear from a single mom who has 200-plus checks a month coming in, averaging $400 each. Tech Hill commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210 Fee: $35 Meetup members and Guests, $50 for couple. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

JAN. 19-20

28TH annual Nashville Auto Fest

Car show, swap meet and more at the city’s largest auto show. Fairgrounds, Nashville, 625 Smith Ave. Information

SUNDAY, JAN. 20

Let Freedom Sing

The 26th annual Let Freedom Sing honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the Nashville Symphony and Celebration youth Chorus perform an inspiring selection of music honoring the triumphs of civil rights movement. Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place. 7 p.m. Information

View Total Lunar Eclipse at Warner Park Nature Center

The event will feature telescopic views, hot drinks, campfires and night hikes. Free. Registration requested. 8 p.m.-midnight. Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Highway 100. Information

JAN. 21-27

Nashville Restaurant Week

Enjoy a week of special discounts at select restaurants throughout the city. Most restaurants offer two-or three-course meals during lunch or dinner from $10-$30. Information

WEDNEDAY, JAN. 23

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: The Universal Laws of Leadership. Speaker: Kathleen O’Brien, President & CEO Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner -$30, Guests-$50. Information

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

YP Connect

As the largest gathering of young professionals in Nashville, YP Nashville Connect will help you get plugged into Nashville’s expansive young professional community. Rockettown, 601 Fourth Ave. South, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information