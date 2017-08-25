Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
Friday, August 25, 2017

Home Depot settles charges that it sold recalled products

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot has agreed to pay the U.S. government $5.7 million to settle charges that it sold recalled washing machines, fire extinguishers and other faulty products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled products were sold by the home-improvement retailer between 2012 and 2016.

In agreeing to the settlement, Home Depot did not admit guilt.

Home Depot also agreed to continue a compliance program designed to make sure recalled products are not sold in its stores.

Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

