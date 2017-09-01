VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Live on the Green: Weekend Festival Finale. Live music, free event at Public Square Park through Saturday featuring on Friday night: Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, SHEL, The Whistles & The Bells, Ron Gallo, Goodbye June, 4-11 p.m. Saturday’s lineup, beginning at 2 p.m.: Bahamas, Future Islands, The Lone Bellow, LP, The Record Company, The Delta Saints. Also, Kids Fest with Mr. Steve, Guthrie Brown, Elliot Root, Paper Route, Cordovas, Guthrie Brown. Information: https://www.liveonthegreen.com

FRIDAY, SEPT 1

Back to the Bridge Mixer

In advance of the Saturday’s annual John A. Merritt Classic, when Tennessee State University takes on Eastern Illinois, TSU is getting a head start on the festivities with its eighth annual Back to the Bridge Mixer on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge featuring live music, dancing and food and drink vendors. $15. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/do/back-to-the-bridge-mixer3

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Leadership Pipeline. Speaker: Todd Adkins, Director Leadership Development, Lifeway Christian Resources. 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Fourth annual Old School Barbecue Festival

Bring your lawn chair, an appetite and your dancing shoes as you enjoy all the great entertainment and food the Old School BBQ Festival has to offer. Entertainment includes Jon B, Club Nuveau, Al B Sure, Musiq Soulchild, Silkk the Shocker, Klymaxx, 69 Boyz, Rodney O and Joe Cooley. $40. Gates open 2 p.m. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m. Riverfront Park. Information: https://oldschoolbbqfestival.com/

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

Franklin Classic

The 39th annual Franklin Classic benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare will feature live music, a free Fun Zone, vendors and more. The race will include a 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, a 1K Kids Run. From serious runners to leisurely walkers, all start and finish in Historic Downtown Franklin. 3rd Ave. South. Register on-line until midnight Sept. 2. Packet pickup and late registration, Sat. Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fleet Feet Sports, 330 Franklin Road, # 262b, Brentwood. Information: https://franklinclassic.racesonline.com/home

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 17

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Through Saturday: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by BurgerFi. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Maplewood High School, 401 Walton Lane, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Sept. 1. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

FRIDAY, SEPT 8

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

SEPT. 8-10

Nashville Greek Festival

Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, and food at the annual festival. Kids activities also. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee: $3, 12 and under free. Information: www.nashvillegreekfestival.com

Nashville Home Show

Nashville’s largest and longest-running home event, the Nashville Home Show is returning to the Nashville Music City Center with over 300 home building and remodeling experts, sessions with HGTV Curb Appeal and outdoor living expert John Gidding as well as great DIY projects. Friday, noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $10. Information: https://www.nashvillehomeshow.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Tennessee Lands Celebration

Hosted by the Big East Fork Retreat Center in Williamson County on 1,300 acres of protected land. Live music, food, horseback riding, rock climbing, hiking, wildlife presentation, hayrides and more. Fee: $30 Adult, $10 up to age 21. Early birds discount rates until Aug. 26. General tickets: $40 Adult, $15 up to age 21. Children under five, free. 5375 Big East Fork Road, Franklin. 1-7 p.m. Information: https://www.tenngreen.org/

Nashville Fall Wine Festival

The event will feature over 50 wine samples as well as beer samples from Tennessee Brew Works. Beverage tastings are included in the ticket price. Food will be available for purchase. Live music and a DJ to keep the party going. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. Noon-4 p.m. Fee: $45 until August 31st, so be sure to purchase soon. 21+ only. Information: http://nashvillewinefestivals.com

River Swing To Benefit Harpeth Conservancy

Annual dinner, dance and auction to support the Harpeth Conservancy’s vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee. Event to be held at River Circle Farm, 1041 Sneed Road West, Franklin. Tickets: $175/person or table of 10 $1,750. 5 p.m. Information: www.harpethconservancy.org

Wine on the River

Travel through ten different regions spanning the globe. Sample wine, beer, and/or spirits specific to a certain region. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. Take a break from your travels and enjoy the soothing sounds of live jazz music. The World Tour will be held on the beautiful Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge, the perfect place with breathtaking views overlooking downtown Nashville. 1-5 p.m. $25-$85. Information: wineontherivernashville.com

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Campione’s Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101

SALON @ 615

Jesmyn Ward will discuss her new novel, Sing, Unburied, Sing. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Fee: Free, no ticket required. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/main/showEventList.rdo

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Williamson Chamber Young Professionals

Topic: Influential Leadership. This is a “sales” program for non-sales professionals. This is experience will teach you how to sell yourself as well as your vision, ideas, goals, and much more. Speaker: Angie Clark, Senior Consultant, Diviate. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin. Information: https://www.williamsonchamber.com/member-events/young-professionals

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County, including large employers such as AECOM, Aegis Sciences Corporation, Second Harvest Food Bank, HealthSpring, Caremark, Comcast and DET Distributing. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Mad Hatter Gala

Benefit for Middle Tennessee Sexual Assault Center. This year’s event will honor Tim Tohill, president of the Sexual Assault Center and his 25 years of exemplary leadership and dedication. Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel, 2100 West End Ave. 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets, $200 per person. Information: www.sacenter.org/support/events.aspx

SEPT. 15-17

Music City Food + Wine Festival

The annual Music City Food + Wine Festival at Bicentennial Park features a weekend-long experience full of demonstrations, panels, sipping on fine drinks, and tasting amazing food. The festival not only features top chefs and restaurants, but also includes Harvest Night, an unforgettable evening of live music. New to the ticket line-up in 2017 is the Friday Night Grand Taste and Sunday Gospel Brunch. Tickets: $85-$525. Information: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Mutt Strutt & Dog Day

People and pooches will gather at Centennial Park for a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile fun walk all for a good cause, Nashville Humane Association. Early bird registration fee thru Sept. 15, $30 adult. Deadline for guaranteed T-shirt is Sept. 1. Day of race registration 8-8:45 a.m. $35 Adult, $20 youth. 5k begins 9 a.m., awards, 10 a.m. Dog Day Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: www.nashvillehumane.org/Events/Music_City_Mutt_Strutt/

The McDonald’s Hustle for the House

LifePoint Health 5k & Kathy Dungan 1-Mile Fun Run 7:30 a.m. for both 5K and 1 Mile events. The race will start and finish at the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and follow a scenic, certified loop through the Hillsboro West End Neighborhood. All participants are welcome to dress in their finest disco attire if the mood strikes. 2144 Fairfax Ave., Nashville. Fees: $15 and up. Information: https://www.rmhcnashville.com/event/hustle-for-the-house/