Apple CEO Tim Cook reaps $89.6M windfall from long-term deal

VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook has collected $89.6 million as part of a lucrative 10-year deal that he signed as an incentive to keep the iPhone maker at the forefront of the technology industry after he took over the reins in 2011 from company co-founder Steve Jobs.

The windfall detailed in a Monday regulatory flowed from 560,000 Apple shares sold during the past week.

Cook received half the award because Apple's stock delivered shareholder returns in the top third of the Standard & Poor's 500 index during the past three years. He got the other 280,000 shares for simply staying on the job.

Apple set aside more than 291,000 shares sold for $46.4 million to cover Cook's tax bill.

The stock package awarded to Cook in 2011 was originally valued at $376 million.