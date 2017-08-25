Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Medicine-delivering drone in Amazon wins NY competition

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A video about a robotic aircraft delivering medicine to a remote village in the Amazon is the best-in-show winner at the New York State Fair's first competition for short videos using cameras on drones.

The competition received 83 entries from across the state and around the world. There were winners in eight categories including one featuring New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the winners on Monday. The Democratic governor said the competition supports the Central New York Rising economic development plan, which centers on drone technology.

A documentary on the Erie Canal's bicentennial won the category for New York state drones.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0