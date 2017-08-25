Medicine-delivering drone in Amazon wins NY competition

VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A video about a robotic aircraft delivering medicine to a remote village in the Amazon is the best-in-show winner at the New York State Fair's first competition for short videos using cameras on drones.

The competition received 83 entries from across the state and around the world. There were winners in eight categories including one featuring New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the winners on Monday. The Democratic governor said the competition supports the Central New York Rising economic development plan, which centers on drone technology.

A documentary on the Erie Canal's bicentennial won the category for New York state drones.