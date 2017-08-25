Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Nashville drops salary history section on job applications

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Mayor Megan Barry says the city of Nashville has dropped the salary history section on its job applications in an effort to address the gender pay gap.

In a news release, Barry said that questions about previous salaries are no longer including on applications for prospective Metro employees as of July.

Barry says the change means that women and people of color will be on a more equal footing for pay when they work with the city.

Earlier this year, Councilmember Colby Sledge and members of Barry's administration began looking into deleting the salary history section.

Sledge says that if someone can do the job, it shouldn't matter what that person was paid in a previous job.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0