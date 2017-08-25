Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Trump adviser: White House 'must do better' to condemn hate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top adviser to President Donald Trump says he's under "enormous pressure" both to quit and remain in the White House and says the administration "must do better" in condemning hate groups after the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn tells the Financial Times: "As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting 'Jews will not replace us' to cause this Jew to leave his job."

Cohn says he feels "compelled to voice my distress" over the Charlottesville incident, adding, "citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK."

Trump was criticized after he said "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

