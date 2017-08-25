Average US mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2017 low

VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were unchanged to lower this week, with the benchmark 30-year rate marking a new low for the year and its lowest point since last November.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to 3.86 percent from 3.89 percent last week. It was the fourth straight weekly decline for the key rate, bringing it to its lowest level since Nov. 10, 2016. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.43 percent; it averaged 3.65 percent for all of last year.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, remained at 3.16 percent this week.