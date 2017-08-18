Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Great Smoky Mountains observation tower closes for repairs

GATLINBURG (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed an observation tower at the park's highest point for extensive renovations and repairs.

The Daily Times of Maryville reports the Clingmans Dome Observation Tower closed Wednesday and will remain closed through the end of the 2017 season for rehabilitation work, including repairing deteriorated areas on the tower's columns and walls, repointing stone masonry and stabilizing support beams at the base of the ramp.

Visitors will not be able to climb the tower, but the Clingmans Dome parking overlook, visitor contact station and store, trail and nearby trailhead access locations will remain open.

The observation tower is the park's highest point, at 6,643 feet (2,025 meters), and straddles the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

