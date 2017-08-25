Inova Payroll earns spot on Inc. 5000 again

VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Inova Payroll, headquartered in Nashville, has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies in the U.S.

It is the second consecutive year that Inova, a provider of payroll and human resources services, has made the list, coming in at No. 2,980.

The company has experienced 112 percent growth over three years.

“I am very proud of our growth over the last three years,” says Farsheed Ferdowsi, the company’s founder, president, and CEO. “Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list again is the result of the care we take with our employer clients and the work and talents of our amazing team of payroll and HR professionals.”

Inova’s growth model focuses on high-touch customer service for every client, Ferdowsi adds.

“Our clients aren’t filling out complex paperwork, populating data into a spreadsheet template required by the vendor, or doing data entry into new software. Unlike many of our competitors, we do the heavy lifting in getting our clients’ data converted and use technology to keep the transition as easy as possible.”

TMA takes stand against insurance merger

The Tennessee Medical Association announced it opposes the proposed $54 billion merger between health insurance giants Anthem and Cigna.

TMA joins the American Medical Association in its opposition, concluding the pending blockbuster merger threatens healthcare access, quality and affordability in Tennessee.

There is currently a lawsuit in Federal Court against the proposed merger.

The suit was filed in July by the U.S. Department of Justice and numerous state Attorneys General, including the Attorney General of the State of Tennessee.

“Consolidation among insurance companies leads to less competition, which leads to fewer choices and higher premiums for patients,” says Keith G. Anderson, MD, Memphis cardiologist and TMA president.

“We’ve heard arguments that bigger companies can operate more efficiently and drive down costs, but history in the market shows just the opposite. Tennessee’s physicians are concerned about the proliferation of narrow networks and health plan mergers affecting our ability to negotiate network contracts and, most importantly, our patients being able to maintain adequate, affordable coverage.”

12S to go car-free for Open Streets event

Open Streets Nashville, a day when 12th Avenue South will be car-free, is set for Sept. 17.

Last year, the event, hosted in partnership with Walk/Bike Nashville, drew 10,000 people to 12South.

This year, the route will be extended further into The Gulch for a total of 2.5 miles, with the no-car zone designated from Kirkwood Street to 11th Avenue at McGavock Street in The Gulch.

The event, which is part of a national movement, takes place from 2-6 p.m. and is free.

Open Streets events temporarily close streets to motorized traffic so that citizens of all ages, incomes, and abilities can use the space to walk, bike, exercise, shop, and get to know their neighbors.

12 South will be open to walkers, cyclists, families, musicians, dancers, and community members. Citizens can bring their bicycles, strollers, skateboards, non-motorized scooters, hula-hoops, and dogs on leashes. Businesses along the route are invited to open out onto the sidewalk. A variety of fitness classes and other activities will also take place in the street, all along the corridor. Open Streets is free and open to Nashvillians of any age or ability.

Emma to go on tour to advise marketers

Emma, a provider of marketing software and services based in Nashville, is launching its first Roadshow tour in late August and September.

The company will join Sparkfly, Torchlite and ReviewTrackers to visit Austin, Denver, Boston and Chicago to provide practical advice to help marketers be more successful.

“Email is the heart of successful marketing, but unfortunately, there’s still a lot of bad email out there,’’ says Colby Cavanaugh, Emma’s senior vice president of marketing.

“Today’s marketers wrestle with a bunch of conflicting priorities, so it’s a channel that often gets neglected.’’

The theme of the first Roadshow is “Winning the Inbox.” Content will focus on helping marketers compete successfully with their competitors.

Topics include best practices and how to create a winning email strategy along with conflicting priorities facing marketers every day, including what to do from a business perspective to meet their audience’s needs, prioritizing customer engagement over reach, and overcoming the challenges that come with digital advertising saturation.

Auto supplier will expand in Portland

U.S. Tsubaki Automotive, LLC has announced a major expansion in Portland.

The auto supplier will invest approximately $35.8 million and create 70 new jobs over the next five years in the Sumner County community.

U.S. Tsubaki manufactures drive trains and other automotive parts and supplies major automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America such as General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Nissan and others.

The company plans to construct a 250,000-square-foot-facility. Once complete in late 2018, U.S. Tsubaki plans to move its existing Portland operations into the new facility.

“U.S. Tsubaki is pleased to announce the expansion in Portland,” says Tim Goble, general manager of the company. “The expansion positions us to support continued growth and bring additional manufacturing jobs to the local community.’’

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president, adds, “TVA and Cumberland Electric EMC congratulate U.S. Tsubaki on its decision to expand operations in Portland, Tennessee.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Portland and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support existing business growth in the Valley.”

Plumbing showroom opens in Franklin

Winsupply Inc., a supplier of residential and commercial construction materials, has opened a plumbing showroom in Franklin.

The new location will include a new 3,000-square-foot facility to serve plumbing contractors in the Nashville area.

Winsupply, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, uses a co-ownership business model, giving local companies the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of their customers.

Winsupply provides the local company with centralized support, allowing its team to focus on its customers, local markets and products.

Earl Semadeni is the president of the Franklin operation. “Earl leads a very experienced team in launching this new company,” says Roland Gordon, president and chief executive officer at Winsupply Inc.

“As a former captain in the U.S. Army who served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan, Earl has leadership skills that have proven successful for so many of our company presidents.

“He’s taking advantage of the unique business model at Winsupply by investing in substantial equity in Winsupply of Franklin.”

Winsupply is a privately-held company with more than 580 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business.

Meridian to buy West Virginia hospital

The parent company of a West Virginia psychiatric hospital plans to sell the facility to Brentwood, Tennessee-based Meridian Behavioral Health Systems.

Meridian would buy Highland Health Center and Process Strategies, located in Charleston, West Virginia, under terms of the deal.

Highland Hospital CEO Cynthia Persily says the companies hope to complete the transaction by the end of September.

Persily says several factors lead to the sale, including “the Affordable Care Act, the expansion of managed care in West Virginia Medicaid and the downturn in West Virginia’s economy.”