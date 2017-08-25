VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Nashville Restaurant Week. Twice each year, Nashville Originals’ member restaurants will offer special menu items and pricing. It’s a great opportunity to try a local spot you’ve been meaning to check out. Participating restaurants typically include 55 South, Americano, The Bunganut Pig, Cabana, Caffe Nonna, Capitol Grill, Chago’s, Copper Kettle, Cork & Cow, Crow’s Nest, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Fenwick’s 300, Fido, Finezza Italian Bistro, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte, Germantown Cafe, Gray’s on Main, Green Hills Grille, Harvest at Homestead, Holland House, Jackson’s, MAFIAoZA’s, McCabe’s Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Nonna’s, Noshville, Pease, Love & Pho, Peg Leg Porker, The Pineapple Room, Pizza Perfect, PM, Provence, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery, Red Pony, The Row, Rumours East, Saffire, Salsa, Smokin Thighs, Sole Mio, South Street, Suzy Wong’s, Table 3, Tin Angel, Urban Grub, Valentino’s, Watermark, Wild Iris, and The Yellow Porch. Each menu is a little different, but most places offer two- or three-course meals from $10-$30. You’ll find lunch and dinner options. Through Sunday. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Frist Fridays

Celebrate the music of one of country’s newest sweethearts with Nikki Lane at the final concert of the season. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 17

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Through Saturday: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Through Saturday: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 29-Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Aug. 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Tractor Supply One-Day Job Fair

The largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States will be holding a one-day job fair to fill seasonal openings on its customer solutions team. Employment begins in October and ends in January, or earlier depending on business needs. Candidates must be able to work rotating shifts, including nights until 11 p.m., weekends and holidays. Job fair hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m., 5401 Virginia Way, Brentwood. Information: http://TractorSupply.jobs, SSCRecruiters@TractorSupply.com

Fall Children’s Open House

Global Education Center, 2195 Nolensville Pike. Get a preview of upcoming classes. Mini try outs include: capoeira, karate, hip hop, Tao, modern, ballet, pre-ballet, creative movement, contemporary, choreography, Aztec, Mexican folkloric, and Spanish language. Free and open to whole community. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.globaleducationcenter.org

Chuckers for Charity

This annual event raises money for the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road, Franklin. Gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters, 2 p.m. for patrons. Opening ceremony, 2:45 p.m. Patron’s dinner 6:15 p.m. Fee: Fieldside Patron Tables, $2500 per table of 10; Standard Patron Tables, $1750 per table of 10 or $175 per individual ticket. Tailgating cabanas $300, which includes six armbands and a cabana. Two additional wrist bands per cabana for $50 each. Information: www.chuckersforcharity.net

Bootlegger’s Bash

Inspired by Williamson County’s unique history of bootlegging, the Bootlegger’s Bash is an event which attracts a fun crowd. This casual evening at Carnton Plantation will give guests the opportunity to taste local whiskeys, enjoy a delicious Southern supper, and be entertained by a lively band. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance, $50 per person or $90 per couple. 21 & up only. 7 p.m. Distilleries include, H Clark, Tenn South, Prichard’s, Corsair and Leipers Fork. All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward the maintenance of The Carter House and Carnton Plantation. Information: www.boft.org

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Pedals & Pints

This event features eight themed pedal rides on the Sprocket Rocket bikes through downtown Nashville. Each ride will last about an hour and a half. This is a great annual fundraiser for the Nashville Junior Chamber. Grab a friend or two and pick your theme, there are sixteen spots on each bike. The themes will include Jersey Shore, Spring Break, 90’s, Preds and Titans Fans, Athletes vs. Mathletes, Hippies and Hipsters, “Merica, and Toga Party. Your ticket will include all-you-can-drink beer as well as water, ice, and cups. There will be an afterparty at Kung Fu Saloon in midtown. Noon-5 p.m. Sprocket Rocket Party Bike, 516 5th Ave. South. Fee: $45-$55.

MONDAY, AUG. 28

Rutherford County Job Fair

The Nashville Career Advancement Center and American Job Centers of Tennessee will host a career fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The event will be held in new Tennessee College of Applied Technology center at 663 Ken Pilkerton Drive in Smyrna. Candidates should be adults who are looking for employment in the north Rutherford County area. High-demand jobs across a wide variety of employers will be showcased. TN Reconnect will also be present, highlighting career pathways needed to help employees stay in these sustainable careers. For a list of employers and to pre-register, email NCACWorkfroce.org or via Facebook.com/TennesseeCareerCenters.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. T’s Hot Chicken Shack, 1845 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Bartender Bash

Sample cocktails from 12 local mixologists as they vie for the Best Craft Cocktail featuring Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and Cooper’s Craft. The George Jones (first floor), 128 2nd Ave. North. Fee: $25 and includes all drink samples. 21+ over event. 6-8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds to benefit local charity, Songs for Sound. Information: http://www.nashvillelifestyles.com/events/bartender-bash-seventeen

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

AUG. 31-SEPT. 2

Live on the Green: Weekend Festival Finale

Live music, free event Public Square Park.

-- Aug. 31: Main Stage: John Butler Trio, Dispatch, Iron & Wine. 6:15 Stage: Johnny P, Carl Broemel, Roots of a Rebellion 5-11 p.m.

-- Sept. 1: Main Stage: Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, SHEL. 6:15 Stage: The Whistles & The Bells, Ron Gallo, Goodbye June, 4-11 p.m.

-- Sept. 2: 615 Stage: Kids Fest with Mr. Steve, Guthrie Brown, Elliot Root, Paper Route, Cordovas, Guthrie Brown. 1-11 p.m. Main Stage: Bahamas, Future Islands, The Lone Bellow, LP, The Record Company, The Delta Saints 2-11 p.m. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

FRIDAY, SEPT 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Leadership Pipeline. Speaker: Todd Adkins, Director Leadership Development, 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

Franklin Classic

The 39th annual Franklin Classic benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare will feature live music, a free Fun Zone, vendors, and more. The race will include a 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, a 1K Kids Run. From serious runners to leisurely walkers, all start and finish in Historic Downtown Franklin. 3rd Ave. South, 5:45 a.m. until your race begins. Register on-line until midnight Sept. 2. Packet pickup and late registration, Sat. Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fleet Feet Sports, 330 Franklin Road, # 262b, Brentwood. Information: https://franklinclassic.racesonline.com/home

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by BurgerFi. Morning and lunch meeting held at Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at Bonefish Grill. Food and drinks provided for $5, 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Maplewood High School, 401 Walton Lane, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Sept. 1. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

FRIDAY, SEPT 8

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

SEPT. 8-10

Nashville Greek Festival

Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, and food at the annual festival. Kids activities also. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee: $3, 12 and under free. Information: www.nashvillegreekfestival.com