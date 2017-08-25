VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017
Nashville Restaurant Week. Twice each year, Nashville Originals’ member restaurants will offer special menu items and pricing. It’s a great opportunity to try a local spot you’ve been meaning to check out. Participating restaurants typically include 55 South, Americano, The Bunganut Pig, Cabana, Caffe Nonna, Capitol Grill, Chago’s, Copper Kettle, Cork & Cow, Crow’s Nest, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Fenwick’s 300, Fido, Finezza Italian Bistro, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte, Germantown Cafe, Gray’s on Main, Green Hills Grille, Harvest at Homestead, Holland House, Jackson’s, MAFIAoZA’s, McCabe’s Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Nonna’s, Noshville, Pease, Love & Pho, Peg Leg Porker, The Pineapple Room, Pizza Perfect, PM, Provence, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery, Red Pony, The Row, Rumours East, Saffire, Salsa, Smokin Thighs, Sole Mio, South Street, Suzy Wong’s, Table 3, Tin Angel, Urban Grub, Valentino’s, Watermark, Wild Iris, and The Yellow Porch. Each menu is a little different, but most places offer two- or three-course meals from $10-$30. You’ll find lunch and dinner options. Through Sunday. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Public Affairs Roundtable
A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com
Frist Fridays
Celebrate the music of one of country’s newest sweethearts with Nikki Lane at the final concert of the season. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar
THROUGH SEPT. 10
Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times
One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar
THROUGH SEPT. 17
County Fairs
Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:
Through Saturday: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net
Through Saturday: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html
Aug. 29-Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com
Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com
Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org
Shakespeare in the Park
The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Aug. 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Tractor Supply One-Day Job Fair
The largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States will be holding a one-day job fair to fill seasonal openings on its customer solutions team. Employment begins in October and ends in January, or earlier depending on business needs. Candidates must be able to work rotating shifts, including nights until 11 p.m., weekends and holidays. Job fair hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m., 5401 Virginia Way, Brentwood. Information: http://TractorSupply.jobs, SSCRecruiters@TractorSupply.com
Fall Children’s Open House
Global Education Center, 2195 Nolensville Pike. Get a preview of upcoming classes. Mini try outs include: capoeira, karate, hip hop, Tao, modern, ballet, pre-ballet, creative movement, contemporary, choreography, Aztec, Mexican folkloric, and Spanish language. Free and open to whole community. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: www.globaleducationcenter.org
Chuckers for Charity
This annual event raises money for the Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road, Franklin. Gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters, 2 p.m. for patrons. Opening ceremony, 2:45 p.m. Patron’s dinner 6:15 p.m. Fee: Fieldside Patron Tables, $2500 per table of 10; Standard Patron Tables, $1750 per table of 10 or $175 per individual ticket. Tailgating cabanas $300, which includes six armbands and a cabana. Two additional wrist bands per cabana for $50 each. Information: www.chuckersforcharity.net
Bootlegger’s Bash
Inspired by Williamson County’s unique history of bootlegging, the Bootlegger’s Bash is an event which attracts a fun crowd. This casual evening at Carnton Plantation will give guests the opportunity to taste local whiskeys, enjoy a delicious Southern supper, and be entertained by a lively band. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance, $50 per person or $90 per couple. 21 & up only. 7 p.m. Distilleries include, H Clark, Tenn South, Prichard’s, Corsair and Leipers Fork. All proceeds from this fundraiser go toward the maintenance of The Carter House and Carnton Plantation. Information: www.boft.org
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Pedals & Pints
This event features eight themed pedal rides on the Sprocket Rocket bikes through downtown Nashville. Each ride will last about an hour and a half. This is a great annual fundraiser for the Nashville Junior Chamber. Grab a friend or two and pick your theme, there are sixteen spots on each bike. The themes will include Jersey Shore, Spring Break, 90’s, Preds and Titans Fans, Athletes vs. Mathletes, Hippies and Hipsters, “Merica, and Toga Party. Your ticket will include all-you-can-drink beer as well as water, ice, and cups. There will be an afterparty at Kung Fu Saloon in midtown. Noon-5 p.m. Sprocket Rocket Party Bike, 516 5th Ave. South. Fee: $45-$55.
MONDAY, AUG. 28
Rutherford County Job Fair
The Nashville Career Advancement Center and American Job Centers of Tennessee will host a career fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The event will be held in new Tennessee College of Applied Technology center at 663 Ken Pilkerton Drive in Smyrna. Candidates should be adults who are looking for employment in the north Rutherford County area. High-demand jobs across a wide variety of employers will be showcased. TN Reconnect will also be present, highlighting career pathways needed to help employees stay in these sustainable careers. For a list of employers and to pre-register, email NCACWorkfroce.org or via Facebook.com/TennesseeCareerCenters.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch
Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. T’s Hot Chicken Shack, 1845 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Bartender Bash
Sample cocktails from 12 local mixologists as they vie for the Best Craft Cocktail featuring Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and Cooper’s Craft. The George Jones (first floor), 128 2nd Ave. North. Fee: $25 and includes all drink samples. 21+ over event. 6-8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds to benefit local charity, Songs for Sound. Information: http://www.nashvillelifestyles.com/events/bartender-bash-seventeen
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Street Food Thursday
A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.
AUG. 31-SEPT. 2
Live on the Green: Weekend Festival Finale
Live music, free event Public Square Park.
-- Aug. 31: Main Stage: John Butler Trio, Dispatch, Iron & Wine. 6:15 Stage: Johnny P, Carl Broemel, Roots of a Rebellion 5-11 p.m.
-- Sept. 1: Main Stage: Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, SHEL. 6:15 Stage: The Whistles & The Bells, Ron Gallo, Goodbye June, 4-11 p.m.
-- Sept. 2: 615 Stage: Kids Fest with Mr. Steve, Guthrie Brown, Elliot Root, Paper Route, Cordovas, Guthrie Brown. 1-11 p.m. Main Stage: Bahamas, Future Islands, The Lone Bellow, LP, The Record Company, The Delta Saints 2-11 p.m. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/
FRIDAY, SEPT 1
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Topic: Leadership Pipeline. Speaker: Todd Adkins, Director Leadership Development, 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Franklin Classic
The 39th annual Franklin Classic benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare will feature live music, a free Fun Zone, vendors, and more. The race will include a 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, a 1K Kids Run. From serious runners to leisurely walkers, all start and finish in Historic Downtown Franklin. 3rd Ave. South, 5:45 a.m. until your race begins. Register on-line until midnight Sept. 2. Packet pickup and late registration, Sat. Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fleet Feet Sports, 330 Franklin Road, # 262b, Brentwood. Information: https://franklinclassic.racesonline.com/home
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options
A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by BurgerFi. Morning and lunch meeting held at Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Afternoon meeting will be off-site at Bonefish Grill. Food and drinks provided for $5, 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Maplewood High School, 401 Walton Lane, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Update. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Member Orientation
Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Sept. 1. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.
Street Food Thursday
Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.
FRIDAY, SEPT 8
Full Moon Pickin’ Parties
The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/
SEPT. 8-10
Nashville Greek Festival
Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, and food at the annual festival. Kids activities also. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee: $3, 12 and under free. Information: www.nashvillegreekfestival.com
THROUGH SUNDAY
Nashville Restaurant Week
Twice each year, Nashville Originals’ member restaurants will offer special menu items and pricing. It’s a great opportunity to try a local spot you’ve been meaning to check out. Participating restaurants typically include 55 South, Americano, The Bunganut Pig, Cabana, Caffe Nonna, Capitol Grill, Chago’s, Copper Kettle, Cork & Cow, Crow’s Nest, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Fenwick’s 300, Fido, Finezza Italian Bistro, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte, Germantown Cafe, Gray’s on Main, Green Hills Grille, Harvest at Homestead, Holland House, Jackson’s, MAFIAoZA’s, McCabe’s Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Nonna’s, Noshville, Pease, Love & Pho, Peg Leg Porker, The Pineapple Room, Pizza Perfect, PM, Provence, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery, Red Pony, The Row, Rumours East, Saffire, Salsa, Smokin Thighs, Sole Mio, South Street, Suzy Wong’s, Table 3, Tin Angel, Urban Grub, Valentino’s, Watermark, Wild Iris, and The Yellow Porch. Each menu is a little different, but most places offer two- or three-course meals from $10 - $30. You’ll find lunch and dinner options. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week
NASHVILLE HOME SHOW
Nashville’s largest and longest-running home event, the Nashville Home Show is returning to the Nashville Music City Center with over 300 home building and remodeling experts, sessions with HGTV Curb Appeal and outdoor living expert John Gidding as well as great DIY projects. Friday, noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fee: $10. Information: https://www.nashvillehomeshow.com/
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Tennessee Lands Celebration
Family Fun Day on 1,300 acres of protected land. Live music, food, horseback riding, rock climbing, hiking, wildlife presentation, hayrides and more. Fee: $30 Adult, $10 up to age 21. Early birds discount rates until Aug. 26. General tickets: $40 Adult, $15 up to age 21. Children under five, free. 5375 Big East Fork Road, Franklin. 1-7 p.m. Events schedule:
1:00 Birds of Prey Ian Turner
2:00 Smokey the Bear
Birding Hike
3:00 Children’s Music Bill Crosby
3:30 Farm & Garend Presentation Lauren Peterson
4:00 Reptiles Dr. Dan Combs
5:00 Birds of Prey ll Ian Turner
Nature Hike Randy Hedgepath
6:00 Live Music Catie Offerman
Nashville Fall Wine Festival
The event will feature over 50 wine samples as well as beer samples from Tennessee Brew Works. Beverage tastings are included in the ticket price. Food will be available for purchase. Live music and a DJ to keep the party going. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. Noon to 4:00pm. Fee: $45 until August 31st, so be sure to purchase soon. 21+ only.
River Swing To Benefit Harpeth Conservancy
Annual dinner, dance and auction to support the Harpeth Conservancy’s vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee. Event to be held at River Circle Farm, 1041 Sneed Road West, Franklin. Tickets: $175/person or table of 10 $1,750. 5 p.m. Information: www.harpethconservancy.org
WINE ON THE RIVER
15th Annual Wine On The River Nashville
Travel through ten different regions spanning the globe. Sample wine, beer, and/or spirits specific to a certain region. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. Take a break from your travels and enjoy the soothing sounds of live jazz music. The World Tour will be held on the beautiful Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge, the perfect place with breathtaking views overlooking downtown Nashville. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. $25-$85. Information: wineontherivernashville.com
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch
Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Campione’s Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000
SALON @ 615
Jesmyn Ward will discuss her new novel, Sing, Unburied, Sing. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Fee: Free, no ticket required. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo
Cheatham County Democratic Party
All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13
Williamson Chamber Young Professionals
Topic: Influential Leadership
This is a “sales” program for non-sales professionals. This is experience will teach you how to sell yourself as well as your vision, ideas, goals, and much more. Speaker: Angie Clark, Senior Consultant, Diviate. Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Chamber North Quarterly Meeting
Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County, including large employers such as AECOM, Aegis Sciences Corporation, Second Harvest Food Bank, HealthSpring, Caremark, Comcast and DET Distributing. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. 8 – 9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Mad Hatter Gala
Benefit for Middle Tennessee Sexual Assault Center. This year’s event will honor Tim Tohill, president of the Sexual Assault Center and his 25 years of exemplary leadership and dedication. Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel, 2100 West End Ave. 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets, $200 per person.
SEPTEMBER 15-17
Music City Food + Wine Festival
The fifth annual Music City Food + Wine Festival will be September 15-17, 2017, in Nashville at Bicentennial Park. The event features a weekend-long experience full of demonstrations, panels, sipping on fine drinks, and tasting amazing food. The festival not only features top chefs and restaurants, but also includes Harvest Night, which is an unforgettable evening of live music. New to the ticket line-up in 2017 is the Friday Night Grand Taste and Sunday Gospel Brunch. Tickets: $85-$525. Information: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com
Grand Taste Pavilion – Friday, September 15th – 6:00pm to 10:00pm – Bicentennial Park
Chefs at Grand Taste Pavilion: Jessica Benefield & Trey Burnette, Carey Bringle, Chris Carter & James Peisker, Brandon Chavannes, Trey Cioccia, RJ Cooper, Crystal De Luna-Bogan, Nathan Duensing, Matt Farley, Jay Flatley, Brandon Frohne, Tony Galzin, Sarah Gavigan, Daniel Herget, Nick Hertel, Hal M. Holden Bache, Jess Lambert, Brian Lea, Daniel Lindley, Andrew Little, Margot McCormack, Deb Paquette, Kyle Patterson, Nick Pellegrino, Giovanni Pianto, Andrew Rodriguez , Jesse Rossbach, Tyler Saracino, Nina Sayasack, David Tieman, and Jason Zygmont
Grand Taste Pavilion – Saturday, September 16th – 11:00am to 4:00pm – Bicentennial Park
Chefs at Grand Taste Pavilion: Jessica Benefield & Trey Burnette, Carey Bringle, Chris Carter & James Peisker, Brandon Chavannes, Trey Cioccia, RJ Cooper, Crystal De Luna-Bogan, Nathan Duensing, Matt Farley, Jay Flatley, Brandon Frohne, Tony Galzin, Sarah Gavigan, Daniel Herget, Nick Hertel, Hal M. Holden Bache, Jess Lambert, Brian Lea, Daniel Lindley, Andrew Little, Margot McCormack, Deb Paquette, Kyle Patterson, Nick Pellegrino, Giovanni Pianto, Andrew Rodriguez , Jesse Rossbach, Tyler Saracino, Nina Sayasack, David Tieman, and Jason Zygmont.
Pappy Hour – Saturday, September 16th – during Grand Taste Pavilion
Harvest Night – Saturday, September 16th – 7:00pm to 9:30pm – Walk of Fame Park
Chefs at Harvest Night: Hugh Acheson, Jimmy Bannos, Jimmy Bannos Jr., John Besh, Matt Bolus, Sean Brock, Maneet Chauhan, Drew Curren, Cassidee Dabney, Susan Feniger, Joseph Lenn, Tim Love, Marcus Samuelsson, Alon Shaya, Jonathan Waxman, Tandy Wilson, and Andrew Zimmern.
Gospel Brunch – Sunday, September 17th – Bicentennial Park
Chefs at Gospel Brunch: Tim Love, Joshua Simpson, Levon Wallace, Karl Worley and many more TBA.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Mutt Strutt & Dog Day
People and pooches will gather at Centennial Park for a 5K run/walk or a 1 mile fun walk all for a good cause, Nashville Humane Association. Early bird registration fee thru Sept. 15th, $30 adult. Deadline for guaranteed T-shirt is Sept. 1st. Day of race registration 8-8:45 a.m. $35 Adult, $20 youth. 5k begins 9 a.m., awards, 10 a.m. Dog Day Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: http://www.nashvillehumane.org/Events/Music_City_Mutt_Strutt/
The McDonald’s Hustle for the House
LifePoint Health 5k & Kathy Dungan 1-Mile Fun Run 7:30 a.m. for both 5K and 1 Mile events. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join us – and you can even register Fido! The race will start and finish at the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and follow a scenic, certified loop through the Hillsboro West End Neighborhood. All participants are welcome to dress in their finest disco attire if the mood strikes. 2144 Fairfax Ave., Nashville. Fees: $15 and up. Information: https://www.rmhcnashville.com/event/hustle-for-the-house/