XMI hires vice president, managing director of financial operations

VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Farber

XMI, a provider of business process management services for entrepreneurial, high growth businesses, has added Joshua Farber, MBA, CPA, as vice president and managing director of financial operations.

Farber joins the company shortly after the addition of Jennifer LeMieux as COO.

Farber will lead the financial reporting division of XMI, which includes accounting, cash flow forecasting, compliance and other business critical reporting requirements.

Farber joins XMI after serving as corporate controller at Shearwater Health, an international health care staffing and outsourcing company, where he directed all finance and administrative functions. Previously, he was corporate controller at Avure Technologies.

Farber holds an MBA from the University of Kentucky and a degree in business administration from Morehead State University.

Nashville Bar Foundation Leadership Forum class set

The Nashville Bar Foundation has chosen 25 local attorneys for its 2017-18 Leadership Forum program.

The leadership program is kicking off its fourth year and offers an opportunity to learn, collaborate, network and serve the local community and the legal profession. The NBF Leadership Forum is intended for lawyers with three to eight years of experience, encourages diversity in the practice of law, and will aid in building relationships among attorneys with diverse backgrounds and practices.

The new class includes:

Kristi Wilcox Arth, Bradley

Tayo Atanda, Bone McAllester Norton

Bahar Azhdari, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

Paige I. Bernick, Cornelius & Collins

Jamaal Boykin, Manson Johnson Conner

Brad W. Craig, Lewis Thomason

Beau C. Creson, Butler Snow

Lauren Curry, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison

Alex S. Fisher, Frost Brown Todd

Kaitlin E. Harvie, Bass Berry & Sims

Cherrelle Hooper, TN Dept. of Commerce & Insurance

Andrew Kaufman, Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein

Peter Malanchuk, Community Health Systems (CHS)

Michele T. Marsicano, Wiseman Ashworth Law Group

Aisha McWeay, Metro Public Defender’s Office

Jennifer Moreno, Metro Government

P. Danielle Nellis, District Attorney’s Office

Jeremy Oliver, Waller

Mallory Ricci, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

Brooke Schiferle, TN Attorney General’s Office

Bruce Shanks, Jr., Ernst & Young

George D. Spanos, Rogers, Kamm & Shea

Malaka Watson, HealthTrust

Zachary Wiley, Morgan & Morgan

John Wilks, Martin Heller Potempa & Sheppard

Heart Association names Middle Tennessee board

David M. Dill, president and COO of LifePoint, will serve as chairman, and TriStar Health cardiologist Dr. Thomas S. Johnston will serve as president of the Middle Tennessee American Heart Association 2017-18 board of directors.

2017-18 board members are:

Greg Allen, President, Cigna Tennessee

Walter K. Clair, M.D., associate professor, executive medical director, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute

George H. Crossley III, M.D. associate professor of clinical, Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute

Bruce C. Doeg, chief strategic officer, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz, PC

Marilyn A. Dubree, executive chief nursing officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

John P. Gromos, vice president, general manager, Turner Construction

Carl Haley, JR., president and CEO, Grand Avenue

Ken Harms

Angela Humphreys, chair, Healthcare Practice Group, Bass Berry & Simms PLC

Damon T. Hininger, president and CEO, CoreCivic

Adrian Jarquin-Valdivia, M.D., neurologist, TriStar Health

Alfred Lumsdaine, president, Population Health, Sharecare, Inc.

Scott McWilliams, executive vice president of strategic development, GEODIS

Ken Misch, chief financial officer, MEDHOST, Inc.

Steve Otto, chief executive officer, TriStar Skyline Medical Center

Dr. William S. Paul, director, Metro Public Health Department

Heather J. Rohan, division president, TriStar Health

Frank S. Royal, JR. M.D., executive vice dean for academic affiliations, Meharry Medical College

Nelson Shields, Nextime, Inc.

Brian Waller, chief strategy officer & founding partner, Vaco

Brian Wilcox, JR., M.D., chief physician executive, Saint Thomas Heart

Herman Williams, M.D., chief clinical officer, RCCH HealthCare Partners

Amy Wilson, chief nursing officer, Saint Thomas Healthy

Beth Workman, chief financial officer, United Derm Partners

The Middle Tennessee American Heart Association also thanks the following individuals for chairing our 2017-18 annual campaigns:

2017 Healthy For Good/Heart Walk Chair: Dr. Philip A. Wenk, president and CEO, Delta Dental

2018 Healthy For Good/Heart Walk Chair: Neil de Crescenzo, CEO Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

2018 Heart Gala Co-Chairs: Lisa and Michael Wiechart, EVP and COO, TEAMHealth

2018 Go Red For Women Co-Chairs: Saletta Holloway, SVP for Admin., Meharrry Medical College; Tracey Power, chief people officer, Vaco., LLC

2018 Red Tie Society Co-Chairs: Don Chomsky, M.D., Saint Thomas Heart; Jerry Bostelman, founding partner, Vaco, LLC

Lipscomb appoints Corey to lead School of Nursing

Corey

Health care veteran Ruth Corey has been appointed executive director of Lipscomb University’s School of Nursing.

Corey brings more than 30 years of experience as a practitioner and in nursing education and research to Lipscomb University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, which houses the School of Nursing.

Prior to her appointment at Lipscomb, Corey was director of nursing and academics at Marian University at Saint Thomas Health in Nashville. In her new position, she said she looks forward to continuing to build a strong nursing program at Lipscomb University that will help fill a community need in the near future.

Corey began her career more than 30 years ago as a registered nurse in Florida, where she also served as a family nurse practitioner before entering the higher education field. Corey joined the faculty at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach, Florida, as a professor of nursing in 2002.

From 2008-2015, Corey was a nursing research scientist at Florida Hospital in Orlando.

Corey, a registered nurse, is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice from Nova Southeastern University.