VOL. 41 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 25, 2017
XMI hires vice president, managing director of financial operations
Updated 10:47AM
XMI, a provider of business process management services for entrepreneurial, high growth businesses, has added Joshua Farber, MBA, CPA, as vice president and managing director of financial operations.
Farber joins the company shortly after the addition of Jennifer LeMieux as COO.
Farber will lead the financial reporting division of XMI, which includes accounting, cash flow forecasting, compliance and other business critical reporting requirements.
Farber joins XMI after serving as corporate controller at Shearwater Health, an international health care staffing and outsourcing company, where he directed all finance and administrative functions. Previously, he was corporate controller at Avure Technologies.
Farber holds an MBA from the University of Kentucky and a degree in business administration from Morehead State University.
Nashville Bar Foundation Leadership Forum class set
The Nashville Bar Foundation has chosen 25 local attorneys for its 2017-18 Leadership Forum program.
The leadership program is kicking off its fourth year and offers an opportunity to learn, collaborate, network and serve the local community and the legal profession. The NBF Leadership Forum is intended for lawyers with three to eight years of experience, encourages diversity in the practice of law, and will aid in building relationships among attorneys with diverse backgrounds and practices.
The new class includes:
- Kristi Wilcox Arth, Bradley
- Tayo Atanda, Bone McAllester Norton
- Bahar Azhdari, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.
- Paige I. Bernick, Cornelius & Collins
- Jamaal Boykin, Manson Johnson Conner
- Brad W. Craig, Lewis Thomason
- Beau C. Creson, Butler Snow
- Lauren Curry, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison
- Alex S. Fisher, Frost Brown Todd
- Kaitlin E. Harvie, Bass Berry & Sims
- Cherrelle Hooper, TN Dept. of Commerce & Insurance
- Andrew Kaufman, Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein
- Peter Malanchuk, Community Health Systems (CHS)
- Michele T. Marsicano, Wiseman Ashworth Law Group
- Aisha McWeay, Metro Public Defender’s Office
- Jennifer Moreno, Metro Government
- P. Danielle Nellis, District Attorney’s Office
- Jeremy Oliver, Waller
- Mallory Ricci, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete
- Brooke Schiferle, TN Attorney General’s Office
- Bruce Shanks, Jr., Ernst & Young
- George D. Spanos, Rogers, Kamm & Shea
- Malaka Watson, HealthTrust
- Zachary Wiley, Morgan & Morgan
- John Wilks, Martin Heller Potempa & Sheppard
Heart Association names Middle Tennessee board
David M. Dill, president and COO of LifePoint, will serve as chairman, and TriStar Health cardiologist Dr. Thomas S. Johnston will serve as president of the Middle Tennessee American Heart Association 2017-18 board of directors.
2017-18 board members are:
- Greg Allen, President, Cigna Tennessee
- Walter K. Clair, M.D., associate professor, executive medical director, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute
- George H. Crossley III, M.D. associate professor of clinical, Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute
- Bruce C. Doeg, chief strategic officer, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz, PC
- Marilyn A. Dubree, executive chief nursing officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- John P. Gromos, vice president, general manager, Turner Construction
- Carl Haley, JR., president and CEO, Grand Avenue
- Ken Harms
- Angela Humphreys, chair, Healthcare Practice Group, Bass Berry & Simms PLC
- Damon T. Hininger, president and CEO, CoreCivic
- Adrian Jarquin-Valdivia, M.D., neurologist, TriStar Health
- Alfred Lumsdaine, president, Population Health, Sharecare, Inc.
- Scott McWilliams, executive vice president of strategic development, GEODIS
- Ken Misch, chief financial officer, MEDHOST, Inc.
- Steve Otto, chief executive officer, TriStar Skyline Medical Center
- Dr. William S. Paul, director, Metro Public Health Department
- Heather J. Rohan, division president, TriStar Health
- Frank S. Royal, JR. M.D., executive vice dean for academic affiliations, Meharry Medical College
- Nelson Shields, Nextime, Inc.
- Brian Waller, chief strategy officer & founding partner, Vaco
- Brian Wilcox, JR., M.D., chief physician executive, Saint Thomas Heart
- Herman Williams, M.D., chief clinical officer, RCCH HealthCare Partners
- Amy Wilson, chief nursing officer, Saint Thomas Healthy
- Beth Workman, chief financial officer, United Derm Partners
The Middle Tennessee American Heart Association also thanks the following individuals for chairing our 2017-18 annual campaigns:
- 2017 Healthy For Good/Heart Walk Chair: Dr. Philip A. Wenk, president and CEO, Delta Dental
- 2018 Healthy For Good/Heart Walk Chair: Neil de Crescenzo, CEO Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.
- 2018 Heart Gala Co-Chairs: Lisa and Michael Wiechart, EVP and COO, TEAMHealth
- 2018 Go Red For Women Co-Chairs: Saletta Holloway, SVP for Admin., Meharrry Medical College; Tracey Power, chief people officer, Vaco., LLC
- 2018 Red Tie Society Co-Chairs: Don Chomsky, M.D., Saint Thomas Heart; Jerry Bostelman, founding partner, Vaco, LLC
Lipscomb appoints Corey to lead School of Nursing
Corey
Health care veteran Ruth Corey has been appointed executive director of Lipscomb University’s School of Nursing.
Corey brings more than 30 years of experience as a practitioner and in nursing education and research to Lipscomb University’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, which houses the School of Nursing.
Prior to her appointment at Lipscomb, Corey was director of nursing and academics at Marian University at Saint Thomas Health in Nashville. In her new position, she said she looks forward to continuing to build a strong nursing program at Lipscomb University that will help fill a community need in the near future.
Corey began her career more than 30 years ago as a registered nurse in Florida, where she also served as a family nurse practitioner before entering the higher education field. Corey joined the faculty at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach, Florida, as a professor of nursing in 2002.
From 2008-2015, Corey was a nursing research scientist at Florida Hospital in Orlando.
Corey, a registered nurse, is a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice from Nova Southeastern University.