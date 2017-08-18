Memphis council weighing steps to remove Confederate statues

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

MEMPHIS (AP) — A city council in Tennessee plans to consider four different ways to deal with the growing uproar over the existence of two statues of Confederate leaders at city parks.

Council members in Memphis agreed Monday to discuss a resolution listing steps it can take to remove or board up statues of Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Davis was president of the Confederate States. Forrest was a slave trader, Confederate general and a Ku Klux Klan leader. Both statues have been the source of protests by activists who say the monuments represent racism. Supporters of keeping the statues in place believe they represent an important part of history.

The council plans to discuss the resolution at its next meeting on Sept. 5.