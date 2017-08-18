Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Tourists spent more than $19 billion in Tennessee last year

Updated 5:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — State officials say tourists spent more than $19 billion in Tennessee in 2016, an increase of 5 percent compared with the previous year.

Gov. Bill Haslam said in a statement that tourism topped $1 billion in state and local sales tax revenue for the 11th consecutive year in 2015, reaching $1.7 billion. That marks a 7 percent increase from 2015.

Haslam also said tourism generated 176,500 jobs in the state in 2016, a 3 percent increase from 2015.

Five counties exceeded $1 billion in travel expenditures last year. They were Davidson, Shelby, Sevier, Hamilton and Knox.

Haslam said Tennessee's tourism industry "continues to produce record results and dedication to boost Tennessee's economy."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0