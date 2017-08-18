Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

Updated 11:29AM
The top 10 paid actors this past year, according to Forbes magazine:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

NEW YORK (AP) — "Transformers: The Last Knight" star Mark Wahlberg has outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood's highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former rapper known as Marky Mark beat out "Baywatch" star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson's "The Fate of the Furious" co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million — nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women.

All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

___

Online: https://www.forbes.com/sites/natalierobehmed/2017/08/22/the-worlds-highest-paid-actors-2017-mark-wahlberg-leads-with-68-million/#2be6e113f92d

