The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Big crowds expected at Nashville airport after eclipse

NASHVILLE (AP) — Long security lines and big crowds are expected at Nashville's airport as visitors fly out from their eclipse-viewing trips.

Nashville International Airports says about 24,500 travelers passengers are scheduled to depart on flights Tuesday. On an average day, about 18,000 people fly out of the airport.

The airport suggests arriving at least two hours early, and says the place is expected to be particularly packed in the morning.

The total solar eclipse went across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee on Monday, and Nashville was the largest city in the country within that path.

The rest of the state had a minimum 90 percent eclipse.

