Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

NFL signs 3-year deal to stream games in China

The Associated Press

Updated 9:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

The NFL has signed a three-year deal to make its games available through digital streaming in China.

Tencent Sports announced on Monday that it has partnered with the league to air live and on-demand select preseason games and Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games.

Select Sunday afternoon and all postseason games for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons will also be made available in China, along with non-game league programming like the NFL Draft.

NFL China Managing Director Richard Young says the deal will make games available to "hundreds of millions" of daily Tencent users.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0