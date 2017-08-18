NFL signs 3-year deal to stream games in China

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

The NFL has signed a three-year deal to make its games available through digital streaming in China.

Tencent Sports announced on Monday that it has partnered with the league to air live and on-demand select preseason games and Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games.

Select Sunday afternoon and all postseason games for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons will also be made available in China, along with non-game league programming like the NFL Draft.

NFL China Managing Director Richard Young says the deal will make games available to "hundreds of millions" of daily Tencent users.