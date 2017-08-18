Eclipse watchers flocking to Tennessee sites

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Eclipse watchers are flocking to locations all over Nashville, Tennessee, the largest city in the path of the solar eclipse, to watch the celestial event.

The total solar eclipse is expected to be visible across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee, and the rest of the state will be treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public viewing events are planned at a multitude of venues in Nashville, including parks, the zoo, the Adventure Science Center, Bicentennial Mall, First Tennessee Park (Nashville Sounds baseball), and all of Tennessee's wineries. The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon in the Nashville area.

The eclipse in Nashville will begin at 11:58 a.m. and last about three hours. Eclipse totality will start at 1:27 and last about 2 minutes.