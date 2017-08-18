Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Eclipse watchers flocking to Tennessee sites

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Eclipse watchers are flocking to locations all over Nashville, Tennessee, the largest city in the path of the solar eclipse, to watch the celestial event.

The total solar eclipse is expected to be visible across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee, and the rest of the state will be treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public viewing events are planned at a multitude of venues in Nashville, including parks, the zoo, the Adventure Science Center, Bicentennial Mall, First Tennessee Park (Nashville Sounds baseball), and all of Tennessee's wineries. The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon in the Nashville area.

The eclipse in Nashville will begin at 11:58 a.m. and last about three hours. Eclipse totality will start at 1:27 and last about 2 minutes.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0