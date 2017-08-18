Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Sen. Corker: Sharp criticism meant to 'influence' Trump

NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says his sharp criticism this week of Donald Trump is meant to influence the president and those around him.

The Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee questioned Trump's stability and competence after the president said that white supremacists don't bear all the blame for a melee in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed after being struck by a car driven into a crowd.

Corker told reporters Friday he's not heard directly from Trump, but that he's sure the president is "very aware" of his comments that he said were aimed at getting him to focus on uniting the country.

Corker's Senate seat is up for re-election next year, but he has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek a third term.

