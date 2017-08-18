Brentwood Academy subject of new sex abuse investigation

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services has opened a new investigation into rape and sex abuse allegations at a private Christian school being sued for $30 million.

News outlets report DCS spokesman Rob Johnson said Thursday that the department had received new information pertaining to Brentwood Academy on Wednesday.

DCS opened an investigation into the school in 2015, but declined to say if it was ongoing.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 4 against the school and several administrators, by a mother who says her 12-year-old son was repeatedly assaulted by eighth grade boys duing the 2014-2015 school year, and the school failed to report it.

Brentwood Academy released a statement Thursday saying the school is not the subject of an ongoing Brentwood Police Department investigation.