Tennessee health centers awarded $2 million

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials say 29 health centers in Tennessee are receiving a total of more than $2 million to further improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness.

The centers are chosen based on high levels of performance in categories including improving quality of care, increasing access to care, enhancing delivery of high-value health care, addressing health disparities and achieving patient-centered medical home recognition.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the awards this week.