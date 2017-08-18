Tennessee begins search for systemwide Title IX coordinator

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has launched a national search for a Title IX coordinator to oversee the entire University of Tennessee system.

This was one of the recommendations an independent commission made this summer on how Tennessee could improve its Title IX compliance.

The commission was formed after Tennessee reached a $2.48 million settlement last year in a Title IX lawsuit filed by eight women who had said the school fostered a "hostile sexual environment" through a policy of indifference toward assault complaints against athletes.

This coordinator would oversee Title IX compliance for the entire University of Tennessee system. Earlier this month, Ashley Blamey was named Title IX coordinator for Tennessee's Knoxville campus.

Title IX is the federal law that guides schools on their responses to sexual harassment and sexual violence.