Vanderbilt’s Shah to lead Deptartment of Cardiac Surgery

VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Shah

Ashish Shah, M.D., director of Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support at Vanderbilt, has been named chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery.

Shah, professor of Cardiac Surgery, succeeds Michael Petracek, M.D., who is stepping down from the post. The appointment became effective July 1.

Shah was recruited to Vanderbilt from Johns Hopkins in 2015, where he was the associate director of the Division of Cardiac Surgery and director of the Heart Transplant and Mechanical Support Program.

Also at Vanderbilt:

Shyr

Yu Shyr, Ph.D., Harold L. Moses Professor of Cancer Research and director of the Vanderbilt Center for Quantitative Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been named chair of Vanderbilt’s Department of Biostatistics. He will assume the post Sept. 1.

Shyr succeeds Frank Harrell Jr., Ph.D., professor of Biostatistics and founding chair of the department, who is stepping down after 14 years.

As the new chair, Shyr will spearhead a department recognized internationally for its research and educational programs, with 33 full-time faculty, 20 staff biostatisticians and five computer analysts. The Department of Biostatistics interacts closely with a large number of departments and centers. The department also has an extensive graduate program that offers both Ph.D. and M.S. degrees with 36 graduate students currently enrolled.

Lindsell

Christopher Lindsell, Ph.D., a professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, associate dean for Clinical Research at the UC College of Medicine and vice president for research at UC Health, has been named a professor of biostatistics and director of the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research Methods Program.

Lindell will also serve as associate director of the Center for Clinical Quality and Implementation Research at Vanderbilt University’ Medical Center’s Institute for Medicine and Public Health (IMPH), Center for Health Services Research.

Lindsell is nationally known for building clinical, translational and emergency medicine research programs at the University of Cincinnati.

Young Leaders Council graduates first Massey class

Young Leaders Council, a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,500 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies since 1985, has graduated its inaugural nonprofit board training program in partnership with the Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University.

Class members completed 28 hours of leadership training and will now serve one-year internships on local nonprofit boards. Graduates include:

Kurt Alexander (Touchstone Medical Imaging); Mark DeYoung (Alfa Insurance Company); Cameron Eades (W Squared, Inc.); William Gilmore (Anderson Piping / Proctor & Graves); Tyler Graham (Bradford Real Estate); Aaron Harris (BubbleUp); Courtney Hensley (Aon Risk Solutions); Colton Langianese (Sarah Cannon Research Institute); Lindsay Mathews (BDO USA, LLP); Aaron Montlary (HCA Healthcare); Londa Morgan (Smith Travel Research); Tim Morrison (Ernst and Young LLP); Jennifer Pagliara (CapWealth Advisors, LLC); Jennifer Patterson (c3/consulting); Joshua Roberts (BlueCross BlueShield of TN); James Sherer (SalesOlogy).

In addition to the partnership with the Massey Graduate School of Business, more than 150 graduates enter the nonprofit community each year from four other Young Leaders Council classes, including two in Davidson County and two in partnership with Junior League of Nashville and Williamson, Inc. Information: Diane Hayes (615 386-0060), www.youngleaderscouncil.org.

Girls on the Run names new board members

Girls on the Run of Middle Tennessee has added four board members. They are:

René Ciarametaro, a community volunteer. She has served as a GOTR coach for more than 15 years, both in Nashville and Atlanta. She’s been a site coordinator, race-day volunteer, running buddy and is training for a half marathon now.

Mary Brooks Bonadies is a Realtor from Fridrich & Clark Realty and a runner. Her daughters participated in GOTR 5k events, and that’s how she got involved.

Kenneth Yanicky is a business manager at VF Imagewear. He volunteered during a service project and enjoyed the concept of GOTR.

Kelli Henley is a manager at KraftCPAs. Her interest stemmed from community requirements from her firm. Now she leads that group as The Starting Line Committee chair.

Dina Kraus works in human resources at Cigna and was a founding member of the national partnership between Cigna and GOTR. She continues to serve as the Middle TN volunteer liaison to Cigna.

Girls on the Run of Middle Tennessee is a nonprofit that works to encourage young girls to develop self-respect, confidence and healthy lifestyles through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games, culminating in a celebratory 5k paired with community running buddies. Volunteers are the core of the program, coaching and inspiring.

FiftyForward announces board for next fiscal year

FiftyForward is welcoming the following community members who are participating on its board of directors for the 2017-18 fiscal year:

President: Jeri Hasselbring, Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

President-Elect: Beth Woodard, Ph.D., Belmont University

Treasurer: Pete Stringer, First Tennessee Bank

Secretary: Jennifer Joyce, UPS

Jimmy Allen, Tennessee Valley Authority; Julia Bonner, Pierce Public Relations; Michael Bradley, retired public service/organizational development and community volunteer; Frank Cardenas, FEDlogic; Charlie Cardwell, Metropolitan Nashville Trustee; Mary Clements, Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.; Newtonia Coleman, Dress for Success Nashville; Courtney Crants, Regions Financial; Debbie Crigger, Bridgestone Americas; Sondra Cruickshanks, community volunteer; Cullen Earnest, Advance Financial; Robin Fritz, Ingram Industries Inc.; Kerri Kelley Frye, CPA; Patricia I. Hart, Lifetime Board Member and community volunteer; Vanessa Hickman, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Renée Jenkins, American Red Cross, TN Valley Region Blood Services; Mary Herbert Kelly, community volunteer; Dr. Jim Lancaster, Cigna-HealthSpring; Scott Lenz Jr., Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLC; Sally C. McKay, retired human resources director, Belmont University; Scott McKean, retired Bridgestone executive/community volunteer; Amy Mohan, Sherrard, Roe, Voigt & Harbison, PLC; Jennifer Patterson, c3 Consulting; Katie Routh, (FiftyForward Junior Board Committee), Raymond James; Becky Nergenah Sanders, SunTrust Bank; William Scarborough, William Scarborough Consulting, Inc.; Doug Small, Blue Dog Merch; Andrea Turner, Asurion; Allyson Young, YMG Coaching & Consulting; Susan Zager, community volunteer; Theresa Zuckowsky, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

FBMM promotes Good to associate business manager

Good

Entertainment business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy has promoted Adrien Good to associate business manager. She was previously a senior account manager.

In her new role, she serves as an adviser to clients who have achieved the highest honors in the music industry. Good is responsible for managing all controllable factors that contribute to the financial health and success of a roster of highly acclaimed artists and songwriters.

In addition to her work at FBMM, Good is an active member of Nashville’s music community, serving as the treasurer for the Nashville Film Festival, a financial coordinator for Miles for Music Foundation and a member of the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, SOURCE and the Recording Academy.

Pendleton Square Trust hires relationship manager

Rodgers

Dawn Rodgers, CTFA, has joined Pendleton Square Trust and Family Office as a relationship manager. In this role, she develops multi-generational family relationships and serves families and their advisors to deliver trust and family office services.

Previously, Dawn managed the business development and trust administration activities of Poplar Trust, a division of The Bank of Fayette County. She also worked for more than 10 years at Cumberland Trust, serving as Trust Officer and Business Development Officer for the Memphis, St. Louis and Chicago markets.

She earned a degree in business administration from Christian Brothers University in Memphis. She holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation and is currently pursuing her Certified Wealth Strategist designation from Cannon Financial Institute.

Rebuilding Together Nashville taps industry vet

Frick

Rebuilding Together Nashville has named Amanda Frick as its director of programs. As such, she will oversee the daily operations of the organization’s home rehabilitation and repair initiatives.

Frick comes to RTN with a background in non-profit management with a special focus on affordable housing and homeowner readiness. In fact, Frick was most recently the homeownership sustainability director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville where she was (among other accomplishments) responsible for guiding nearly 200 homeowners into sustainable and affordable homeownership.

Frick graduated from North Carolina State University where she earned a degree in international political science. She also holds a master’s degree in public and nonprofit management and policy from New York University.

To date, RTN has provided meaningful improvements to more than 500 Nashville area homes.

Melvin new director of publicity for W Publishing

Melvin

The W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson, has named Becky Melvin its director of publicity.

In this role, Melvin will oversee maintaining strategic relationships with media outlets across all touchpoints and direct the group’s publicity strategies. Melvin also will be the media contact for upcoming titles in 2018 by bestselling authors Scott Hamilton, Kathie Lee Gifford, Dr. Kristi Funk and Rory Feek.

Melvin comes to W Publishing from Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institute, where she served as the director of PR, social relations and social media. Her publicity experience includes working for Wounded Warrior Project.