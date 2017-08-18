VOL. 41 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 18, 2017

Neighborhood Health Hosts Community Open House. Food, games, prizes and photo booth; tours of the clinic, dental screenings, health education and information from Neighborhood Health, Boys and Girls Club, United Health Care, Health and Human Services of North America, and Mid Cumberland Community Action Agency; car seat education from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. Friday, Noon-4 p.m. 217 East High Street, Suite 200, Lebanon. Information: www.neighborhoodhealthTN.org

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers’ Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-9 p.m.

Music at the Frist

Singer-songwriter Ronny Criss gathers a number of his songwriting friends for an evening of original music. Frist Café, Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway. 6-8 p.m. Free event. Information: http://fristcenter.org

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Through Aug. 19: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 18-26: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 21-26: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 29- Sept. 2: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 17

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Aug. 24-25 and Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Aug. 17-20, 26-27, 31 and Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

AUG. 18- 21

Nashville’s Italian Lights Festival

Celebration of Italian culture and cuisine with family-friendly activities. Bicentennial Mall State Park. Free and open to the public. This is a NASA certified event with solar viewing glasses provided for Eclipse Day. Solar activities hosted by NASA researches Veronica Zabala and Janet Ivey of the Janet’s Planets show on PBS. Friday: 2-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. VIP tickets available, $79 and up. Information: http://italianlights.org/vip-tickets

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

It’s Just a 10k Nashville

USATF certified course with a variation of flat and hills at Shelby Park event field, Shelby Ave. at South 20th. Pre-packet pickup / registration on Friday, Rhythm Running Store, 1513 Demonbreun St., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Race day packet pick up/walk up registration 6-6:45 a.m. 7 a.m. race begins. Information: http://whatdoyourunfor.com/races/its-just-a-nashville-10k/schedule-of-events

AUG. 19-21

Howl at the Moon Indie Music Festival

The inaugural Howl at the Moon Music Festival features three days of music, food and activities, including Monday’s solar eclipse viewing. This indie artist salute and countdown to the Great American Solar Eclipse will feature more than 40 bands, representing a variety of musical genres. Performers include Jenn Bostic, The Young Fables, Karen Waldrup and Alyssa Trahan. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Skype from its location at Thompson Place Golf Range, 3453 W. Hamilton Rd., Nashville. $75 for three days. $25 single-day, $35 on Monday. Tickets, information: https://www.howlatthemoonfestival.com.

Family Day at OZ

This annual public festival of indoor and outdoor arts activities is for young people and families, designed to spark creativity, activity, and imagination. Dispersed among the grounds of OZ Arts, dozens of local artists and community organizations set up activity stations enabling kids to tap into their imagination while having fun. BMX Pros Trick Team performances at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Visual artist Brandon Donahue will create two interactive art installations. Food Trucks available. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fee: children 12 and under free. $25 adults. 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle. Information: www.ozartsnashville.org/family-day-oz-2017

Pre-Eclipse Bluegrass Street Jam

Downtown Square Gallatin. 6-10 p.m. Free public event. Information: 452-5961

SUNDAY, Aug 20

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m., through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional dates: Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

AUG. 21-27

Nashville Restaurant Week

Twice each year, Nashville Originals’ member restaurants will offer special menu items and pricing. It’s a great opportunity to try a local spot you’ve been meaning to check out.

Participating restaurants typically include 55 South, Americano, The Bunganut Pig, Cabana, Caffe Nonna, Capitol Grill, Chago’s, Copper Kettle, Cork & Cow, Crow’s Nest, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Fenwick’s 300, Fido, Finezza Italian Bistro, Fleet Street Pub, Flyte, Germantown Cafe, Gray’s on Main, Green Hills Grille, Harvest at Homestead, Holland House, Jackson’s, MAFIAoZA’s, McCabe’s Pub, Mere Bulles, Midtown Cafe, Nonna’s, Noshville, Pease, Love & Pho, Peg Leg Porker, The Pineapple Room, Pizza Perfect, PM, Provence, Puckett’s Boat House, Puckett’s Grocery, Red Pony, The Row, Rumours East, Saffire, Salsa, Smokin Thighs, Sole Mio, South Street, Suzy Wong’s, Table 3, Tin Angel, Urban Grub, Valentino’s, Watermark, Wild Iris, and The Yellow Porch.

Each menu is a little different, but most places offer 2 or 3-course meals from $10 - $30. You’ll find lunch and dinner options. Information: http://nashvilleoriginals.com/nashville-restaurant-week

Best bets for Eclipse Day 2017

There aren’t quite as many solar eclipse viewing events in Middle Tennessee as there are stars in the sky, it just seems that way.

Those fortunate enough to live in the path of totality on Monday, August 21, can simply walking outside, slip on their eclipse-viewing glasses and get the view of a lifetime. For others, a drive may be in order to take it all in.

Here are some destinations that might be worthy of the effort.

-- The Epicurean Eclipse at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon will feature a number of Strategic Hospitality chefs each cooking a dish, including Trevor Moran (Formerly of The Catbird Seat), Josh Habiger (Bastion), Brian Baxter (Bastion), Julia Sullivan (Henrietta Red), Caitlyn Jarvis (Henrietta Red) and Nick Hertel (Merchants). Drinks from Matt Tocco, Strategic’s beverage director, will also be served.

-- Head to Pinewood Social for “Day Drinking in the Dark.” It’s $100 per ticket, which includes lunch, two drinks, a T-shirt, eclipse viewing glasses and, of course, a place to watch the event.

-- The Tsali Notch Vineyard near Madisonville in Monroe County is near the center line of the eclipse path and was chosen by National Geographic as the place to record the event. With no admittance fee, the vineyard will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer live music. Visitors may bring a picnic or purchase lunch from food trucks. Wine will also be available for purchase in the winery tasting room.

-- Shade Tree Farm and Orchard in Robertson County is also near the center line and will open at 9 a.m. with free admission. Orchard owners Tom and Sarah Head will have a solar telescope on site and eclipse glasses available for purchase.

-- Middle Tennessee State University will host a four-hour solar eclipse observing party for students in the green space along the Science Corridor of Innovation in the heart of campus. There will be live music on stage, live NASA and MTSU telescope feeds.

-- Volunteer State Community College has a free and educational eclipse-watching event planned with science activities for kids that will include a scale model of the solar system, construction of pinhole cameras to view the eclipse and making a sun dial. The activities will be held both outside on the Thigpen Library lawn and in air-conditioned buildings.

-- Trevecca Nazarene University will host a picnic celebration with food trucks, activities and science on the Great Lawn between Greathouse Science Building and Waggoner Library.

Sumner County is hosting countless festivals and viewing events, including the:

-- White House Chamber of Commerce eclipse viewing event at the W.L. Anderson Sports Complex with live feeds from NASA, food trucks, music

-- Bledsoe Creek State Park’s “Total Eclipse in the Park” celebration weekend with a viewing event; SolarFest Among the Wildflowers at Wildflower Farms in Bethpage with live music, inflatables, food and hiking

-- EPIClipse Experience at EPIC Event Centre lunch buffet and after-party

-- Gallatin TN Eclipse Encounter at Triple Creek Park with singer Kimberley Locke, yoga, music, food trucks and marketplace vendors

-- Get Eclipsed in Goodlettsville event at Moss-Wright Park with “water wars” with the Goodlettsville Fire Department

-- Millersville Parks and Recreation free solar eclipse viewing party

-- Total Eclipse Weekend in Portland with classic car cruise-in, concert, farm-to-table dinner and eclipse viewings throughout Portland including Richland Park, Meadowbrook Park, and Sumner Crest Winery.

Downtown Nashville will be a total party, too

-- Acme Feed and Seed will be hosting rooftop viewing, lunch buffet, drink specials.

-- Nashville locals may have the opportunity to attend Westin Nashville’s Solar Eclipse 2017 Watch Party, pending available space.

-- The Mayor’s Viewing Party and Sounds vs Iowa Cubs will feature music from the Nashville Symphony, science demonstrations from the Adventure Science Center, total solar eclipse viewing and a separate Sounds ballgame. Mayor Barry will welcome the crowd and throw out the first pitch later that afternoon. Seating for the eclipse will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The ballpark will be cleared at 2 p.m. and re-opened at 3 p.m. for the game.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Women in Business Summit

Topic: Connecting, Collaborating and Investing into Your Community. Learn how to effectively connect with the community around you to expand your professional and personal brand. Academy Park, 120 Everbright Avenue, Franklin. 7:30-11 a.m. Keynote speaker, Joelle Phillips, president, AT&T. All attendees will have the option to attend one of the three breakout sessions. Breakout One: Connecting and collaborating with other partners and how this can expand your brand. Led by Teresa Halbrooks, founder and president of Legacy Consulting, PR & Events. Breakout Two: Collective impact as a model for cross-sector collaboration. Led by Erin Aber, director of Collective Impact Center for Nonprofit Management. Breakout Three: Investing in the next generation. Led by Knight Stivender, CEO, Girls to the Moon, and Courtenay Rogers, COO, Girls to the Moon. Fees: $55 Business Partner, $75 Guest. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-summit-354445

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Osaka Japanese, 223 W. Main Street, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Business Studio: Be the Hero

Learn how to use storytelling to effectively market your brand. Guest speaker, Tim Earnhart, Werkshop Branding, will demonstrate this concept. Registration: 3:45- 4 p.m., Workshop: 4-5:30 p.m. and Networking and discussion: 5:30-6 p.m. Fee: Complimentary. Microsoft, 8 City Blvd. Must register to attend. Information: http://nashvillechamber.com

11th annual ACM Awards

An evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, George Strait and CMT’s “Nashville” are among the honorees that will receive special awards from the Academy of Country Music. 5th Avenue (Broadway to Commerce Street) and Ryman Alley will be closed 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG 24

Food Truck Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Live on the Green

Live music, free event Public Square Park. Music by Spoon, Portugal, The Man, The Weeks. 5-11 p.m. Other dates include Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 & 2. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Public Affairs Roundtable

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Frist Fridays

Celebrate the music of one of country’s newest sweetheart with Nikki Lane at the final concert of the season. Fee: Free for members, $12 non-member, includes access to exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. rain or shine, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Information: http://fristcenter.org/calendar

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Fall Children’s Open House

Global Education Center, 2195 Nolensville Pike. Get a preview of upcoming classes. Mini try outs include: capoeira, karate, hip hop, Tao, modern, ballet, pre-ballet, creative movement, contemporary, choreography, Aztec, Mexican folkloric, and Spanish language. Free and open to whole community. Information: www.globaleducationcenter.org

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Pedals & Pints

This event features eight themed pedal rides on the Sprocket Rocket bikes through downtown Nashville. Each ride will last about an hour and a half. This is a great annual fundraiser for the Nashville Junior Chamber. Grab a friend or two and pick your theme, there are sixteen spots on each bike. The themes will include Jersey Shore, Spring Break, 90’s, Preds and Titans Fans, Athletes vs. Mathletes, Hippies and Hipsters, “Merica, and Toga Party. Your ticket will include all-you-can-drink beer as well as water, ice, and cups. There will be an afterparty at Kung Fu Saloon in midtown. Noon-5 p.m. Sprocket Rocket Party Bike, 516 5th Ave. South. Fee: $45-$55.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. T’S Hot Chicken Shack, 1845 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Street Food Thursday

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

AUG. 31-SEPT. 2

Live on the Green

Live music, free event Public Square Park.

Aug. 31: Main Stage: John Butler Trio, Dispatch, Iron & Wine.

6:15 Stage: Johnny P, Carl Broemel, Roots of a Rebellion 5-11 p.m.

Sept. 1: Main Stage: Sheryl Crow, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, SHEL

6:15 Stage: The Whistles & The Bells, Ron Gallo, Goodbye June, 4-11 p.m.

Sept. 2: 615 Stage: Kids Fest with Mr. Steve, Guthrie Brown, Elliot Root, Paper Route, Cordovas, Guthrie Brown. 1-11 p.m.

Main Stage: Bahamas, Future Islands, The Lone Bellow, LP, The Record Company, The Delta Saints 2-11 p.m. https://www.liveonthegreen.com/

FRIDAY, SEPT 1

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Leadership Pipeline. Speaker: Todd Adkins, Director Leadership

Development, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com