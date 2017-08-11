Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

White House: Gov't to make health law payments this month

Updated 3:22PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will make this month's payments to insurers under the health-care law he wants to repeal and replace.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to end the payments, which help reduce health insurance copays and deductibles. But a White House spokesman says "the August payment will be made." The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the decision ahead of an announcement.

The Congressional Budget Office reported this week that premiums for a popular type of individual health care plan under the Affordable Care Act would rise sharply, and that more people would be left without options for coverage, if Trump kept his threat to stop the payments.

They total about $7 billion this year, and reimburse insurers for subsidizing out-of-pocket costs for people with modest incomes.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0