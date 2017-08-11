Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

Tennessee officials announce new agribusiness grant

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.

A state Department of Agriculture news release says the Agriculture Enterprise Fund will award grants to aid agricultural and food businesses, farmers, nonprofits, local governments and other entities in Tennessee, particularly rural counties. It will support new and expanding business ventures.

The incentive program aims to support a goal of eliminating distressed counties in Tennessee by 2025.

The grant is run by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grant will provide up to 25 percent of a project's total budget.

Prospective applicants can find more information on the Department of Agriculture's website .

