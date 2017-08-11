Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

Judge lets TennCare hemophilia drug rate challenge continue

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A judge is letting a lawsuit continue that claims Tennessee is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs through its Medicaid program.

Last week, Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins also ruled there's insufficient proof to block the new TennCare rates immediately while the case proceeds.

The lawsuit by four specialty pharmacies and one drug wholesaler claims that if reimbursement methods implemented April 1 aren't blocked, at least seven specialty pharmacies aiding about half of TennCare's bleeding disorder patients will have to withdraw from serving them and close Tennessee operations.

The judge wrote that the rates are in place, but still under review for federal approval.

He said it's in the public interest to let the case progress toward trial.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0