The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 11, 2017

Events will celebrate 101st Airborne 75th anniversary

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at Fort Campbell this week.

The celebration on Wednesday starts with a 4-mile run led by 101st Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas.

The events are open to soldiers and their families, retirees, veterans and members of the nearby community.

There will be an induction ceremony for Sheryl Ellis, general manager of The Kentucky New Era newspaper. She will be inducted into the Champions of Fort Campbell program by Maj. Gen. Poppas. The program honors the efforts of citizens in the local communities who have enhanced the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

